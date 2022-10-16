ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
ComicBook

Netflix Opens New Studio Led by Former Overwatch Boss

Netflix is opening another game development studio with former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny set to take charge. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, confirmed the news of the new studio and its lead this week in comments shared with TechCrunch that talked about Netflix's continued expansion into gaming as well as Sonny's start with the company which Verdu said should be a signal that Netflix is "in it for the long haul."
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads

Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
AOL Corp

YouTube stops pushing Premium subscription when viewing videos in 4K

It was annoying, but at least it didn't last very long. Sometime in September, YouTube started requiring Premium subscription to play videos in 4K quality. The requirement was not imposed on all users, but it was met with quite a bit of negative feedback from users who did see it.
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Per lanciarsi dalle stelle Free Online

Cast: Federica Torchetti Lorenzo Richelmy Cristiano Caccamo Celeste Savino Anna Ferruzzo. Per lanciarsi dalle stelle never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
ComicBook

Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
dotesports.com

Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ cloud gaming options for its subscription service

It seems that Netflix isn’t done with its game development escapade and is now exploring the cloud side of gaming. The vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, Mike Verdu, said during the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference that the company is seriously exploring cloud gaming. This seems like a move that could reach a wider audience of gamers.
SVG

Netflix Details Big Cloud Gaming Plans

Netflix is already a massive player in streaming, and now, thanks to an announcement made at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, the company aims to conquer another major entertainment category: gaming. That said, this won't be the first time Netflix has invested in gaming. It all started with the 2018 "Black Mirror"...
ComicBook

Silent Hill: Townfall Announced

After years of speculation, Konami has announced Silent Hill: Townfall. The game is a new title from Annapurna Interactive and No Code. The team previously worked on Stories Untold and Observation. As of this writing, the game has no confirmed release window, or even announced platforms! However, creative director Jon McKellan has teased that more information will be revealed "in the new year." Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too long for some additional information!
ComicBook

Xbox October Update Adds Some Handy New Console Features

The team at Xbox has rolled out a new console update, and users can expect a handful of new quality-of-life features. The biggest of these now allows users to control the TV's volume from the console itself. Essentially, this works through the HDMI cable, and users can now find a "TV Volume" option listed in the Audio & Music section. It's a simple little addition, but the idea is that it makes it easier for players to adjust the volume quick without having to look for the TV remote.

