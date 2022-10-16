Read full article on original website
Related
Comcast Shuts Its Television and Online Network Focused On Gaming After Massive Job Cuts
Comcast Corp's CMCSA Spectator division looks to shut down its video game-centric television and online network G4 after mass layoffs less than a year after its return. G4 failed to gain traction despite attempts over the past several months, the Deadline reports citing an internal email from Spectacor CEO Dave Scott.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix is adding ads: Here’s what we know about their new plan
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan will launch soon, the company announced Thursday.
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
Netflix With Ads: Price, When to Subscribe and Everything We Know so Far
Netflix released details of their Netflix Basic with Ads on Oct. 13. Here's all the info on price, launch date, and details about ad breaks and data collection that may concern customers.
ComicBook
Netflix Opens New Studio Led by Former Overwatch Boss
Netflix is opening another game development studio with former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny set to take charge. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, confirmed the news of the new studio and its lead this week in comments shared with TechCrunch that talked about Netflix's continued expansion into gaming as well as Sonny's start with the company which Verdu said should be a signal that Netflix is "in it for the long haul."
How Ads on Netflix Will Change the Way You Watch
What you need to know about Netflix's new, cheaper plan, and how ads will affect you—and the company's bottom line
Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads
Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
AOL Corp
YouTube stops pushing Premium subscription when viewing videos in 4K
It was annoying, but at least it didn't last very long. Sometime in September, YouTube started requiring Premium subscription to play videos in 4K quality. The requirement was not imposed on all users, but it was met with quite a bit of negative feedback from users who did see it.
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
The creator of Amazon's Kindle has left the company, along with a top Alexa executive, adding to a leadership exodus under new CEO Andy Jassy
Gregg Zehr started Amazon's Lab126 hardware innovation group in 2004. He is credited with the invention of the Kindle e-book reader.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Per lanciarsi dalle stelle Free Online
Cast: Federica Torchetti Lorenzo Richelmy Cristiano Caccamo Celeste Savino Anna Ferruzzo. Per lanciarsi dalle stelle never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Canceling YouTube TV? These are some great alternatives
Ready to cancel YouTube TV? We highlight some alternative live TV streaming services available to replace it.
dotesports.com
Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ cloud gaming options for its subscription service
It seems that Netflix isn’t done with its game development escapade and is now exploring the cloud side of gaming. The vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, Mike Verdu, said during the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference that the company is seriously exploring cloud gaming. This seems like a move that could reach a wider audience of gamers.
Netflix to launch $7 ad-supported subscription tier in November
Netflix announced it is launching an ad-supported tier of subscriptions in November for only $7.
Netflix Details Big Cloud Gaming Plans
Netflix is already a massive player in streaming, and now, thanks to an announcement made at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, the company aims to conquer another major entertainment category: gaming. That said, this won't be the first time Netflix has invested in gaming. It all started with the 2018 "Black Mirror"...
ComicBook
Silent Hill: Townfall Announced
After years of speculation, Konami has announced Silent Hill: Townfall. The game is a new title from Annapurna Interactive and No Code. The team previously worked on Stories Untold and Observation. As of this writing, the game has no confirmed release window, or even announced platforms! However, creative director Jon McKellan has teased that more information will be revealed "in the new year." Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too long for some additional information!
ComicBook
Xbox October Update Adds Some Handy New Console Features
The team at Xbox has rolled out a new console update, and users can expect a handful of new quality-of-life features. The biggest of these now allows users to control the TV's volume from the console itself. Essentially, this works through the HDMI cable, and users can now find a "TV Volume" option listed in the Audio & Music section. It's a simple little addition, but the idea is that it makes it easier for players to adjust the volume quick without having to look for the TV remote.
Comments / 1