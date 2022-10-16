Transphobes Slam Ulta Beauty for Featuring TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney

Birdie Thompson/Variety via Getty Images

Ulta Beauty on Sunday released a statement calling for civility after the release of a company podcast episode—featuring a transgender TikTok star—triggered an avalanche of transphobic vitriol online. Thursday’s episode of Ulta’s bi-weekly podcast, The Beauty Of, saw Dylan Mulvaney, an actress and comedian with more than 8 million followers on TikTok, join David Lopez, a genderfluid Latinx celebrity hairstylist. The pair discussed identity and their personal journeys, with Mulvaney explaining, “Now I know I can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know that I can have a family. I want to be a mom one day—and I absolutely can.” In replies to Ulta’s social media threads featuring the podcast clip, scores of users decried it as “misogynist,” misgendered Mulvaney, and called for a boycott of the company. Ulta explained in its weekend statement that the premise of the podcast—part of its ‘Beauty&’ campaign—is to “widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards,” adding that, “we believe beauty is for everyone… regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect.”

Read it at TMZ