WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. The suspect entered a business on the 800 Block of K Street at approximately 12:44 pm. The suspect displayed a handgun and took items from the business. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video. If you have any information about this armed robbery, please contact the police at (202) The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO