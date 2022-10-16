ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

tvnewscheck.com

Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch

Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. The suspect entered a business on the 800 Block of K Street at approximately 12:44 pm. The suspect displayed a handgun and took items from the business. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video. If you have any information about this armed robbery, please contact the police at (202) The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now.

David Taylor from Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about their third continuing care retirement community coming to Northern Virginia. Woodleigh Chase is opening their doors with independent living, with assisted living spaces to come soon. With endless amenities from a theater to an art studio, Woodleigh Chase will create spaces to enhance its residents' lives. Their sales center is open now, learn more today at woodleighchase.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
GW Hatchet

Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines

In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: Fall foliage in full swing at Lake Needwood in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Fall colors are peaking all across the DMV! Chris Fukuda shared these amazing photos at Lake Needwood in Rockville, Maryland. He says he took them Saturday morning during the foggy sunrise. If you have any fall photos/videos share them with us here!
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents

According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WASHINGTON, DC

