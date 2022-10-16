Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
WJLA
Oh rats! Washington, DC ranks 4th among the 'rattiest' cities in the US
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington, D.C. has made the top 50 list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The District ranked fourth in the country, according to data from Orkin. Chicago ranked first, followed by New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San Francisco rounding out the...
WJLA
Wes Moore tours Maryland by bus, sharing hugs with potential voters at every stop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland Wes Moore may be setting a campaign record for hugs. He seems to hug every potential voter he meets. “I love being out here; this is family,” he said between hugs in Silver Spring Tuesday. Moore was...
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. The suspect entered a business on the 800 Block of K Street at approximately 12:44 pm. The suspect displayed a handgun and took items from the business. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video. If you have any information about this armed robbery, please contact the police at (202) The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-cop Michael Fanone felt 'betrayed' by Secret Service on Jan. 6, discusses new book
Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and a brain injury on January 6, and testified at the Jan. 6 House hearings. The now-former police officer has written a book called “Hold the Line: The insurrection and one cop’s battle for America’s soul.”
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now.
David Taylor from Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about their third continuing care retirement community coming to Northern Virginia. Woodleigh Chase is opening their doors with independent living, with assisted living spaces to come soon. With endless amenities from a theater to an art studio, Woodleigh Chase will create spaces to enhance its residents' lives. Their sales center is open now, learn more today at woodleighchase.com.
WJLA
Service dog trainees swarm BWI Airport for first major socialization opportunity
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Local Baltimore puppies took over BWI Monday in a training exercise to learn the airport for the first time. Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to people with vision loss and vision impairment at no cost to the recipient and today, the trainees had their first major opportunity to prepare.
Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year
An outdoor science presentation turned into a celebration at Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and State Superintendent Christina Grant named Jermar […] The post Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year appeared first on The Washington Informer.
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WJLA
LIVE: 3 people detained as officers respond to suspicious vehicle near US Capitol: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — U.S. Capitol Police officers said they have detained three people after responding to the 100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, for a suspicious vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Police said the following roads are closed while they investigate the vehicle:. East Capitol Street, between First and...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fall foliage in full swing at Lake Needwood in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Fall colors are peaking all across the DMV! Chris Fukuda shared these amazing photos at Lake Needwood in Rockville, Maryland. He says he took them Saturday morning during the foggy sunrise. If you have any fall photos/videos share them with us here!
WJLA
Trial begins for 2 former DC officers charged in connection to 2020 murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two former Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers charged in the 2020 murder of Karon Hylton appeared in court Wednesday for the beginning of their trial. The 20-year-old died on Oct. 25, 2020, two days after he collided with a car while riding a moped in D.C....
D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Jermar Rountree receives 2023 DC Teacher of the Year award during surprise celebration
WASHINGTON (7News) — A pre-K through eighth-grade health and physical education teacher at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus on Monday received the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year award during a surprise celebration. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Jermar Rountree with the award. The prestigious honor...
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
PLANetizen
Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents
According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WJLA
Triple shooting reported outside southeast DC apartment building, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot outside a southeast Washington D.C. apartment building Monday night, Metropolitan Police confirmed to 7News. According to police, the shooting happened at the Bohn Apartments in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That block is now closed in both directions as police investigate the shooting.
Hilltop
Q&A with Letitia James, HU Alumna And First Woman of Color Attorney General of New York
Letitia James, the first African-American attorney general of the state of New York who has recently been in headlines for her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, is also a Bison who says her tenure at Howard University prepared her for what she faces today in her role as attorney general.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
