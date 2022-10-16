ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Fred Couples makes 12 birdies, shoots 60 to win 2022 SAS Championship and snap five-year PGA Tour Champions winless streak

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJias_0ibYYCEU00
Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Keegan Bradley wasn’t the only golfer to break a slump this weekend.

Fred Couples, who had gone five years, three months and 21 days since his last victory on the PGA Tour Champions, is on top once again after claiming a four-shot victory at the 2022 SAS Championship.

Bradley won in Japan at the Zozo Championship earlier in the day Sunday for his first win in 1,498 days. Couples did him one better, or perhaps 441 better, earning his first win in 1,939 days dating back to the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship.

He has finished runner-up five times in that span but after starting the final round tied at 8 under with Y.E. Yang, Couples made sure he wouldn’t have another second-place this time around.

“Everyone thinks we can win out here and today was my day,” he said, perhaps the understatement of the week.

Couples closed his front nine with five straight birdies on Nos. 5-9. On the back, he made five in a row again on Nos. 12-16 to put himself on 59 watch, as he was at 10 under with two to go at the par 72 Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. The 17th is a par 5 and the closing hole is a par 4.

Couples birdied the 17th for a sixth consecutive birdie to get to 11 under and needed a hole-out eagle on 18 to break 60. He didn’t get the eagle but he did close with a seventh straight birdie to shoot a 60—shooting 30 on each side—which was good enough to beat his age by three shots, and, more importantly, earn him his long-awaited 14th PGA Tour Champions victory at 20 under.

Couples had Steve Flesch’s son, Griff, working as his caddie this week.

“My caddie, Mark Chaney, has been with me a while and he’s with his mom in London, and then I had Joe LaCava’s son caddie,” Couples said. “I just texted Griff, he thought I was joking, I said just get to Raleigh on Tuesday and we’ll have a good time, and we did.”

Steven Alker who had five birdies and an eagle on the 17th closed with a 64 to claim solo second at 14 under. He’ll start the Schwab playoffs in the No. 1 spot but count him among those impressed by Couples.

“Yeah, that’s insane. Obviously Freddie’s just got it in the groove and has it rolling. You don’t shoot 12 under, 11 under without putting well. Good on him, that’s fantastic, good to see.”

Jerry Kelly finished at 12 under to take solo third. Rocco Mediate finished at 11 under, which was good for solo fourth. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Alex Cejka tied for fifth at 10 under.

Dick Mast, who Tuesday qualified into the SAS with a 66, five shots better than his age, shot 78-74-72 to finish 73rd.

The SAS Championship was the regular-season finale for the 2022 PGA Tour Champions season. The top 72 on the points list advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs with the field reduced to 54 for the second playoff event. From there, only the top 36 advance to the final.

Schwab Cup playoffs lineup

  • Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 21-23
  • Defending champion: Bernhard Langer
  • TimberTech Championship, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 4-6
  • Defending champion: Steven Alker
  • Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Nov. 10-13
  • Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish

Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
golfmagic.com

Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"

2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour

Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
FOX Sports

PGA Tour takes CJ Cup from South Korea to South Carolina

Site: Ridgeland, South Carolina. Course: Congaree Golf Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72. Prize money: $10.5 million. Winner's share: $1.89 million. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Rory McIlroy. FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley. Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship. Notes: This is the third straight year...
RIDGELAND, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy