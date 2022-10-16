Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
'They don’t deserve to be locked in a cell all day.' - Protest calls for end to solitary confinement in NYC jails
Advocates rallied in lower Manhattan today to call for an end to solitary confinement in all New York City jails.
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in Bronx
VIDEO - Gunman Fires From Back of Moped. Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from the back of a moving moped in the Bronx. The gunman killed a NYCHA maintenance workerNYPD.
Man booted out of Brooklyn nightclub shoots gun in air: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man captured on video firing a gun outside of a Williamsburg nightclub late last month.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets
ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down
BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
NYPD's First Deputy Commissioner Caban holds distinction as highest-ranking Hispanic in the force
News 12 spoke with Caban at police headquarters, where he discussed his efforts to create change and build on his father's legacy.
wabcradio.com
Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli
Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
FDNY: Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old in critical condition
Police say the car that struck the woman was left at the scene, but the driver fled.
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
NBC New York
Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody
Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.
Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
Brooklyn dad sues NYC, ACS over fatal beating of his son, 4 by the boy’s mom’s boyfriend
The father of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy allegedly beaten to death by his mom’s brutal boyfriend filed suit Tuesday against the city and the Administration for Children’s Services for their failure to protect the helpless child from a predator inside his home. The Brooklyn Federal Court documents charge ACS and New York City ignored the clear warning signs of abuse before the fatal Sept. 12, ...
Gone but not forgotten. Resource fair honors Bronx veteran
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Leroy “Archie” Archible is gone but not forgotten, after not only serving in the Marines during the Korean War but his community in the Bronx. “If he was here now, he would be so happy because this is what he fought for,” said Rosetta Archible, Leroy’s daughter. Leroy Archible passed away […]
Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 2