Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 42

Alabama looking into Jermaine Burton incident with Tennessee fan￼

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Teases New Unreleased Song “Tennessee Fan” After The Volunteers’ Big Win Over Alabama

I love a good old fashioned country song about college football. Is there a more perfect combination that has ever, or will ever, exist? I think not…. Of course, I think we all saw the glorious walk off, game-winning field goal from Tennessee Volunteers kicker Chase McGrath for the Vols to beat Alabama 52-49 last Saturday, and it’s safe to say that game became an instant classic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

South Carolina unloads on No. 13 Kentucky

Chris Phillips of The Spurs Up Show joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show and mentioned that South Carolina's 24-14 win at No. 13 Kentucky reminded him of the Spurrier era and also that Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops handed USC heï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
Distinctly Montana

Montana Baseball History

Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
MONTANA STATE
WTVCFOX

Titans, Mayor Cooper reach deal on new $2.1 billion stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After months of negotiation, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans have reached a deal for a new domed stadium on the East Bank. The $2.1 billion enclosed stadium would be built on land which currently serves as parking lots east of Nissan Stadium and could be ready by the 2026 NFL season.
NASHVILLE, TN

