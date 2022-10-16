Read full article on original website
Alabama looking into Jermaine Burton incident with Tennessee fan￼
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, […]
Kentucky-Tennessee Set For Primetime Kick in Knoxville
Kentucky is set for its third consecutive nighttime kickoff next weekend in Knoxville. The SEC announced game times for week nine on Monday afternoon: Kentucky and Tennessee will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST inside Neyland Stadium on Oct. 29. The Wildcats will enter the rivalry matchup ...
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
Morgan Wallen Teases New Unreleased Song “Tennessee Fan” After The Volunteers’ Big Win Over Alabama
I love a good old fashioned country song about college football. Is there a more perfect combination that has ever, or will ever, exist? I think not…. Of course, I think we all saw the glorious walk off, game-winning field goal from Tennessee Volunteers kicker Chase McGrath for the Vols to beat Alabama 52-49 last Saturday, and it’s safe to say that game became an instant classic.
Late Kick: How will Alabama respond to Tennessee loss?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his outlook on Alabama for the rest of the 2022 season.
Titans, city leaders to make stadium announcement
Nashville mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will host a press conference Monday to provide an update on ongoing discussions around a potential new stadium deal.
South Carolina unloads on No. 13 Kentucky
Chris Phillips of The Spurs Up Show joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show and mentioned that South Carolina's 24-14 win at No. 13 Kentucky reminded him of the Spurrier era and also that Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops handed USC heï¿½
Montana Baseball History
Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
WTVCFOX
Titans, Mayor Cooper reach deal on new $2.1 billion stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After months of negotiation, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans have reached a deal for a new domed stadium on the East Bank. The $2.1 billion enclosed stadium would be built on land which currently serves as parking lots east of Nissan Stadium and could be ready by the 2026 NFL season.
