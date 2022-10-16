I love a good old fashioned country song about college football. Is there a more perfect combination that has ever, or will ever, exist? I think not…. Of course, I think we all saw the glorious walk off, game-winning field goal from Tennessee Volunteers kicker Chase McGrath for the Vols to beat Alabama 52-49 last Saturday, and it’s safe to say that game became an instant classic.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO