Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested for house fire that killed 15 animals
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on outstanding warrants for 2nd degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty causing serious injury or death. A warrant was issued for Jonathan Ramey after an investigation by Cedar Rapids Police, Fire, Animal Care and control after Ramey allegedly set fire to the residence at 1730 11th Street NW on October 1.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crashing into a grain bin off Highway 30 near Atkins
ATKINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after crashing their car into a grain bin off Highway 30 near the Linn/Benton County line. Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 11:15 pm on Monday at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road. When authorities arrived,...
cbs2iowa.com
Driver killed after crashing into grain bin north of Highway identified
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man that died Monday night after crashing into a grain bin north of Highway 30 has been identified. Linn County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
iheart.com
If you use 8th Ave SE near Mercy Medical Center, you'll want to know this
If you drive 8th Ave. SE near Mercy Medical Center to and from work, you will have to find another way for four days. From the City of Cedar Rapids news release:. "Effective Thursday, October 20, 8th Avenue SE will be closed to all traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street for skywalk placement for 4 days."
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged arson that killed 15 animals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals earlier this month. In a press release, police said they arrested 47-year-old Jonathan Jay Ramey...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty breaks ground on new city hall
North Liberty — The City of North Liberty hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new City Hall site at 360 N. Main St. between Reds Alehouse and the Police Department. The land was acquired a decade ago, with the intent of building the city's civic campus after the opening of the new police station in 2020 and the nearby fire station.
[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night
A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
cbs2iowa.com
Construction Update: Oakland Road NE
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Paving is complete on Old Marion Road between Golf Street to just north of 42nd Street. Currently, sidewalks and driveways are being installed. This will be followed by grading and sodding. Over the next two weeks, the section between Golf Street and...
KCRG.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND: Channing Adams
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Channing (CJ) Adams. He was last seen at 11:00am Wednesday morning in the area of Kirkwood Blvd. Channing is 6" foot and 170 pounds. He was wearing a back puffer jacket, black mask (full face) and black jeans. If you...
cbs2iowa.com
North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St changes to four-way stop
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St intersection will temporarily change to a four-way stop and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for replacement of traffic signal mast arms. Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, traffic in all directions...
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
cbs2iowa.com
Run for the Schools to impact area roads on Sunday, Oct. 23
Expect road closures in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 23 in preparation for Run for the Schools, a benefit for Iowa City Community School District and Regina Catholic Education Center. Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. and all roads are anticipated to reopen by noon. "No Parking" signs will...
iheart.com
Railroad Maintenance Project Causes Road Closures in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- There will be road closures in Cedar Rapids for a railroad maintenance project. Closures are in place at 3rd Avenue SE and 6th Avenue SE railroad crossings. The project is expected to take 5 days. Access to all businesses will be maintained.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD reminder on where you can display yard signs
Ahead of election day the Cedar Rapids Police Department wants to remind you about where all those yards signs can be displayed after receiving a lot of calls about them. Whether they're political, for garage sales or any other sign in your yard they need to be on your side of the sidewalk, or ten to twelve feet from the road's edge if you don't have a sidewalk.
1650thefan.com
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
KWQC
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
cbs2iowa.com
Informal meeting on Grant Wood Trail development draws big crowd in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — There are new plans for an old trail in Linn County. Right now, the ideas for developing a two-mile stretch of Grant Wood Trail from Secrist Road to Springville are preliminary and numerous. Linn County Conservation presented at least three different alternate routes the trail extension could take, during a meeting at Springville's American Legion Hall Tuesday.
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
