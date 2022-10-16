Read full article on original website
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Pulaski community comes together to support those affected by bonfire explosion
The Pulaski community is coming together to provide support to the individuals and families affected by a bonfire explosion that left several injured near Hofa Park on Friday.
Pulaski community rallies for victims of bonfire explosion
Investigators say a drum of diesel and gasoline mix was thrown onto the bonfire and exploded. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH in Door County, 40+ elsewhere into Tuesday. Over a billion snow crabs have disappeared from the Bering Sea in two years, or 90% of the population. Updated: 2...
Two Rivers teen found safe
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old girl who went missing in September has been found safe, according to Two Rivers Police. Sage Larock, 17, left home on September 28. On Oct. 19, police announced that she had been located and was safe. No other information was released.
Golden House raises awareness of support line
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an effort to reduce domestic abuse in our community, Golden House and other local organizations are launching a public awareness campaign to reach people dealing with violence. “Communitywide, we are all working together to draw attention to domestic...
Donations collected for bonfire victims and families
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The community is finding ways, both financially and emotionally, to help the victims of this weekend’s bonfire recovering from their injuries. “When I initially heard what happened, of course my heart just immediately sank,” Mallory Kinchen, a Pulaski resident, said. Sank for those severely...
‘These kids were on fire’: Up to 40 people hurt after accelerant poured on bonfire
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — As many as 40 people were hurt when a bonfire leaped out of control over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin. The incident, in the town of Maple Grove, was at a celebratory bonfire that followed Friday’s homecoming football game, WTMJ reported. The Pulaski Community...
Appleton Boy Scouts get national heroes award for Amtrak derailment rescues
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders who were involved in the rescue effort after an Amtrak train derailment in June received a huge honor Tuesday evening: All of them received a national award. Inside the Lambeau Field atrium, it was a moment 17 Boy Scouts...
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
The gusty winds will calm down but it'll still be breezy and wind chill is a factor in the morning. Bonduel students raise aid for Pulaski burn victims. The football team is using proceeds from their playoff shirts to help Pulaski victims. Players talk about the Bonduel-Pulaski bond. Boy Scouts...
Bonduel athletes come to the aid of Pulaski burn victims
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski is only 15 minutes away from the village of Bonduel, but football brings everyone together. The seniors on Bonduel’s football team may be awaiting Crivitz in the WIAA playoffs, but they’re doing something much bigger by honoring their friends and relatives who were victims of this past week’s bonfire explosion near Pulaski by literally wearing their support on their backs.
Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident
Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control. The sheriff’s office says at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although the sheriff's release says some of the injuries “range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital."
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail pleaded no contest to four of the least serious charges against him Wednesday afternoon. Miles Cruz, now 18, attacked a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail...
Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
‘I never expected it’: Community gathers around family in need for collection drive
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer. Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with...
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
YWCA hosts Week Without Violence
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The YWCA is hosting its 28th annual Week Without Violence to raise awareness about domestic abuse and to support survivors. Some events this week include a live Facebook broadcast of survivors’ stories, a self-defense class, a boutique pop-up shop taking donations for the Golden House shelter, and self-care on Saturday with yoga and meditation sessions.
Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
