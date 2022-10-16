ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
NESN

Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
SkySports

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win

It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
NBC Sports

Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration

The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who popularized the dance in the NFL – it has become a routine move for many after scoring a touchdown.
Post Register

Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years

The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL's biggest stage have struggled to score points.
Post Register

Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Drown Dolphins with Defense

While allowing 458 yards to the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings still drowned their Week 6 foe with defense, if that can be believed. The Vikings continued a season-long trend of not looking stellar but finding a way to win, downing Miami 24-16. Minnesota now glares down at the Packers,...
