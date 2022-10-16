Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshMinnesota State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
Vikings Player Reactions to Win Over Dolphins
Week 6 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 5-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins got the job done, therefore making it four wins in a row for the Vikings as they head into the bye week. How...
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win
It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
NBC Sports
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration
The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who popularized the dance in the NFL – it has become a routine move for many after scoring a touchdown.
Post Register
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around.
The Minnesota Vikings have only two game division lead in the NFL
The Minnesota Vikings secured their first win in Miami with a 24-16 win over the Dolphins in what ended up being an ugly football game. There were multiple turnovers, poor blocking and three turnovers that turned into 10 Vikings points. Despite the Vikings’ poor overall performance, their record doesn’t reflect...
Steelers open as 7-point underdogs to Dolphins this week
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the biggest upset of the season when they pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to snap a four-game losing streak. But according to the folks at Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers will once again be an underdog this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Post Register
Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years
The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL's biggest stage have struggled to score points.
Post Register
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by...
Vikings Drown Dolphins with Defense
While allowing 458 yards to the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings still drowned their Week 6 foe with defense, if that can be believed. The Vikings continued a season-long trend of not looking stellar but finding a way to win, downing Miami 24-16. Minnesota now glares down at the Packers,...
Comments / 0