Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
Post Register
Late Falcao goal halts Atlético's winning streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid to end the rival's three-game winning streak in the Spanish league on Tuesday. Falcao, a former Atlético player, struck the top of the...
Post Register
Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.
Post Register
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club's announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team's poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
They may be playing off for the same position at the World Cup next month…but A-League star Danny Vukovic is throwing his support behind incumbent Mat Ryan: 'He's never let the country down'
Veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has backed under-siege Socceroos shot-stopper Mat Ryan to excel between the sticks at the World Cup in Qatar. Previously teammates at the Central Coast Mariners in 2010, the 37-year-old believes Ryan remains the best choice for Australia come their first group game against France on November 23.
Comments / 0