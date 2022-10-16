Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Hundreds gather to mourn loss, remember life of beloved Port Neches-Groves High School senior
Morgan Christian was senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She was a member of the Purple Pride Band and the NDN Press.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves students to honor late classmate with Tuesday vigil
It was a weekend of heartbreak mixed with perseverance for the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District marching band. While their weeks leading up to Friday had been spent preparing for that night’s Homecoming game and Saturday’s Region 10 University Interscholastic League Marching Contest, everything changed Friday morning when flute player Morgan Christian passed away.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Cowboy Church joined for ribbon cutting of remolded Children’s Church
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recently had a ribbon cutting at Cowboy Church of Orange County. Pastor Harland Strother, church family and chamber ambassadors joined to cut the ribbon on the remodeled children’s church.
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur family seeks justice and closure as three-year-old murder case turns cold
PORT ARTHUR — Thursday marks three years since the murder of a Port Arthur woman. Jasmine Newman was shot and killed on Oct. 19, 2019, just one day before her 23rd birthday. Her family is still seeking closure as police search for the person who killed her. Newman's mother...
12newsnow.com
Body of 'unidentified female' found outside Beaumont law firm
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: DPS releases name of woman killed in Hardin County head-on crash
HARDIN COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash in Hardin County. DPS troopers identify the driver of the SUV as Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze. She was killed in the crash shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
12newsnow.com
Mostly sunny, cool and breezy Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy with lower humidity. High near: 68° in Beaumont, High near: 67° in Orange and High near: 68° in Port Arthur.
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
East Texas News
Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director
WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
Vidor Police Department held swearing-in, promotional and retirement ceremony Monday
VIDOR, Texas — In a ceremony that Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll called the "full life cycle of an officer" the department said welcomed some, congratulated another and said goodbye to one of their own. The ceremony took place at the Vidor City Hall located at 1365 North Main...
Port Arthur News
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
Lake Charles American Press
Starks woman accused of setting fire to roadside, which then spread to woods and burned seven acres
A 39-year-old Calcasieu Parish woman has been arrested for setting several fires on Jim Drake Road in Starks. Megan Moore, a member of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry communications team, said on Oct. 11 their agents arrested Tabitha Verdine for simple arson. Moore said LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators...
kjas.com
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
therecordlive.com
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
Comments / 1