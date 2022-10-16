ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also...
