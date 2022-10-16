Read full article on original website
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment suspect back in Lyon County District Court for hearing this week
A preliminary hearing is slated this week in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. The hearing is set for 3 pm Friday before Judge Doug Jones....
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
KVOE
Sentencing planned Wednesday for man who allegedly tried to bring contraband into Lyon County Jail
Sentencing is ahead for a man who has pleaded no contest to trying to bring contraband into the Lyon County Jail this past summer. Temple Riggs pleaded no contest last month. Riggs allegedly tried to bring drug paraphernalia to the jail in June. Initial charges of drug and paraphernalia possession were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit
Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
WIBW
Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple has been arrested after officials found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Colorado Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WIBW
Manhattan man already behind bars listed as suspect in stabbing
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man already behind bars has now been accused of a previous stabbing. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, officials were called to the 400 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of an aggravated battery. When...
WIBW
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle.
WIBW
Driver arrested after inoperable taillights lead to discovery of drugs, warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after officials stopped him for inoperable taillights and found drugs and a warrant out for the driver’s arrest. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott A. Williams, 29, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible felony...
WIBW
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say they arrested a man for arson in connection with a large fire Monday night in Central Topeka. Nathaniel Stanton, 27, was booked on three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespass. A thick plume of smoke from the scene at...
Topeka family grieves man shot by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka. “I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls […]
UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
KVOE
Preliminary hearing delayed for Lyon County attempted murder suspect
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a man accused of attempted murder and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Phillip Trump was supposed to have a hearing Wednesday, but that was delayed to Nov. 8 so a competency evaluation could be completed. No additional hearings have been scheduled.
WIBW
Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash
WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
KVOE
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
An Emporia woman has been identified as the individual killed in a train-pedestrian incident last week. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia was struck by the train near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am Wednesday. The incident was ruled accidental. The investigation is...
Kansas Woman Accused Of 2002 Double Homicide Released Ahead Of Third Murder Trial
Dana Chandler was found guilty of the 2002 deaths of her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his partner, Karen Harkness. However, the conviction was overturned, and a second trial ended with a hung jury. A woman long eyed as a suspect in the double murder of her former husband and his...
RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
