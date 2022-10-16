ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Man hit by car on FM 1960, dies, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead this morning after being struck by a car on the 800 block of FM 1960 near Greenbrook on Monday night. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said the driver of a black sedan struck the pedestrian crossing the road outside of the crossing walk a little after 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

2 people injured in north Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in north Houston on Sunday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m., when Houston police said they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound. His girlfriend was also in the car but was not injured.
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Hwy. 105 crash victim dies

A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Church Struck By Lightning, Causing Collapse | Sugar Land

10.13.2022 | 8:14 PM | SUGAR LAND – Caller stated, lightning struck the church causing the siding of the wall to collapse. There was no one at the church and no injuries were reported. All info per scanner traffic. Brick is seen spread out over parts of the parking lot. An outdoor staircase has been destroyed by the falling debris. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SUGAR LAND, TX

