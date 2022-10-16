Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
All lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on I-10 East Freeway near Dale Dell Blvd., HPD says
HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked all lanes on the I-10 East Freeway Wednesday morning, according the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the East Freeway at Sheldon Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, eight vehicles were involved in the crash.
cw39.com
Man hit by car on FM 1960, dies, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead this morning after being struck by a car on the 800 block of FM 1960 near Greenbrook on Monday night. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said the driver of a black sedan struck the pedestrian crossing the road outside of the crossing walk a little after 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a big rig Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The deadly accident happened along Belknap Road which is near the outskirts of Sugar Land. Details are limited but officials said the pedestrian was dead at the scene....
cw39.com
2 people injured in north Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in north Houston on Sunday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m., when Houston police said they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound. His girlfriend was also in the car but was not injured.
Click2Houston.com
Driver on the run after 59-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a driver struck and killed a 59-year-old man while crossing the street in northeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police. It happened in the 5700 block of Lockwood Drive near Kelley Street at around 7:20 p.m. Police said the man was...
cw39.com
Shooting after car crash in southeast Houston leaves several injured, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting over the weekend in southeast Houston leaves several people injured. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Rainbow Drive near Marlo Street. Police responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived, they found three men in their...
Navasota Examiner
Hwy. 105 crash victim dies
A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
Four families without homes after fire destroys apartments in northwest Houston, HFD says
Residents at the apartment complex attempted to extinguish the fire with buckets and water hoses before HFD arrived.
fox26houston.com
Woman dies with trauma to neck hours after officers responded to custody dispute: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
75-year-old man found safe after going missing in southwest Houston in Westbury area, police say
There was concern for Dewey Clark, who has dementia, and while he knows his name, it was unclear if he knew his date of birth. Thankfully, police say he has been located.
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Rescue underway after 2 people trapped in hole at construction site in Montrose area
HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters. This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one...
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday night. The crash happened on Westheimer Road near Winrock Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. According to the Police, two women were trying to cross the road, when a truck hit one of them.
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
fox7austin.com
Human remains in Wilco identified as missing Houston man
After seven months, the family of missing musician Timothy Perez finally have some answers. Right now, authorities do not believe foul play is involved, still, the case is raising questions.
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Houston man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Remains of 31-year-old Houston-area musician Timothy Perez were recovered in Williamson County Tuesday. A person working in a field near State Highway 45 and MoPac discovered the Baylor graduate’s skeletal remains. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office identified them. In a statement, a spokesperson for...
onscene.tv
Church Struck By Lightning, Causing Collapse | Sugar Land
10.13.2022 | 8:14 PM | SUGAR LAND – Caller stated, lightning struck the church causing the siding of the wall to collapse. There was no one at the church and no injuries were reported. All info per scanner traffic. Brick is seen spread out over parts of the parking lot. An outdoor staircase has been destroyed by the falling debris. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man accused of killing two people inside Alief restaurant charged with capital murder
HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting and killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown has been charged with capital murder. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday while two other suspects remain on the run. Houston police said Dang and two other men walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Oct. 5 and opened fire.
