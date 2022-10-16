ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Washington Examiner

Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals

Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Washington Examiner

Why Biden officially owns the inflation disaster

President Joe Biden has attempted to blame various scapegoats, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to big corporations, for the nation's inflation woes. But thanks to the latest data and his own promises, the president officially owns the inflation disaster. We just got yet more alarming metrics from the Bureau of...
The Independent

Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away

With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
Washington Examiner

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation

Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Washington Examiner

Liberal Media Scream: Stephanopoulos slips, says Trump would beat Biden

This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows just how reluctant the press are to tell the truth about how bad President Joe Biden’s polling is. An ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led This Week with some findings from it: Biden’s approval at 39%, most Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Democrats “even” with Republicans in the midterm preference.
