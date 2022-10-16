Read full article on original website
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Washington Post reporter mocked for dutifully reporting Biden's ice cream order: ‘Pulitzer material here’
Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager was mocked on social media for tweeting about President Biden’s ice cream order, a frequently ridiculed media topic, on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Pete Buttigieg emerges as high-demand presence on campaign trail
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has emerged as one of the most highly requested presences on the midterm campaign trail, surpassing big political names such as Vice President Kamala Harris, according to reports.
Washington Examiner
Why Biden officially owns the inflation disaster
President Joe Biden has attempted to blame various scapegoats, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to big corporations, for the nation's inflation woes. But thanks to the latest data and his own promises, the president officially owns the inflation disaster. We just got yet more alarming metrics from the Bureau of...
Republicans gain ground in midterm elections as Biden's approval slumps: Poll
A poll suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away
With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
Washington Examiner
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation
Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
GOP face ‘pressure’ to impeach Biden following midterms, claims Republican congresswoman
Republicans may vote to impeach Joe Biden if they take the House in November, a South Carolina congresswoman revealed on Sunday. Nancy Mace said as much during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, evoking a “wow” from a surprised Chuck Todd. “I believe there’s a lot...
GOP oversight chief says a full-blown investigation into Hunter Biden is unavoidable if Republicans retake the House this fall: 'We believe he's compromised Joe Biden'
Examining Hunter Biden's entire existence isn't something Rep. James Comer said the GOP relishes, but it's also something they just can't drop.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Stephanopoulos slips, says Trump would beat Biden
This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows just how reluctant the press are to tell the truth about how bad President Joe Biden’s polling is. An ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led This Week with some findings from it: Biden’s approval at 39%, most Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Democrats “even” with Republicans in the midterm preference.
Biden Thinks He Can Beat Trump Again. The Odds Aren't in His Favor
President Joe Biden has said he believes he can defeat former President Donald Trump if they face each other again in the 2024 presidential election but polls and betting odds paint a more complex picture. The president discussed the matter during a wide-ranging interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday...
Biden’s about to turn 80. Don’t expect a blowout birthday bash.
The milestone is being met with some trepidation inside the West Wing.
