Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 24-20 loss to Giants | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Sunday afternoon’s Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson was inaccurate for the third straight week, missing wide receiver Devin Duvernay wide-open in the end zone in the second quarter and then again in the third. Jackson also overthrew tight end Mark Andrews on a potential 40-yard touchdown pass in the second. The Ravens overcame that but couldn’t overcome Jackson’s interception and lost fumble in the final three minutes of the game. The player who wants to become the highest paid in the NFL needs to step up his game. He finished 17-for-32 for 210 yards and had seven carries for 77 yards. Grade: D

Running backs

The Ravens have talked about getting starting halfback J.K. Dobbins more involved in the offense, but it was veteran Kenyan Drake who put up big numbers Sunday with 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Some of Drake’s jump cuts to the outside were exceptional and he showed good speed on the edge. The Ravens held Dobbins out in the second half because the third-year pro’s knee tightened up, coach John Harbaugh said afterward. Grade: A-

Offensive line

The Giants entered the game with one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and even though the Ravens averaged 8.8 yards per carry, they got away from it at times. Both left guard Ben Powers and left tackle Ronnie Stanley pulled well, and Powers had several outstanding blocks in the second level. The Ravens had some problems in pass protection and a few false start penalties early in the game were costly. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball early on the play Jackson threw his interception. Grade: C+

Receivers

The Ravens were out sync most of the game and had quite a few dropped passes. But a lot of those can’t be blamed just on the receivers because Jackson was often off target. Andrews had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of the receivers contributed nine catches for 96 yards. Maybe the most disappointing performance came from Duvernay, who had one catch for only 14 yards despite being targeted five times. He was expected to contribute after being more involved in the offense a week ago and with No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman sidelined again with a foot injury. Grade: C

Defensive line

The Giants had only 16 rushing yards in the first half but finished with 83 as they gave running back Saquon Barkley more touches. Maybe the Ravens need to look at their conditioning because this group seems to wear down in the fourth quarter. Both Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike played well through three quarters, but they don’t come up with many big plays in crunch time. Madubuike finished with five tackles and a quarterback hit and Campbell had four tackles and two quarterback hits. Rookie Travis Jones recorded his first career sack in the first quarter. Grade: B-

Linebackers

The Ravens played the run well but there appears to be a problem coordinating pass coverage with the secondary. Outside linebacker Patrick Queen had a good game with seven tackles and a sack and inside linebacker Malik Harrison added five tackles. The Ravens held the edge pretty well for most of the game, but even outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul struggled the final quarter and a half. Grade: B-

Secondary

A week ago, the Ravens cornerbacks got away with mugging the Bengals receivers at the line of scrimmage, but that’s not going to be allowed every game. The biggest problem with this secondary is that starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can play reasonably well, but they lack speed. Until that changes, the Ravens are probably going to be called for a lot of pass interference penalties, especially on the road. It’s ridiculous how easily opposing teams can find holes in the Ravens’ secondary late in games. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones only threw for 173 yards but was successful when the game was on the line. Grade: C

Special teams

The omen came early when kicker Justin Tucker’s 56-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright and was no good near the end of the first quarter. Tucker, however, converted on field-goal attempts of 34 and 23 yards after the miss. The Ravens allowed Gary Brightwell to return a kickoff 47 yards and outside linebacker A.J. Klein had a stupid unnecessary roughness call for a late hit out of bounds on a kickoff return with 18 seconds left in the first half. Rookie Jordan Stout averaged 47.5 yards on two punts, including a long of 53. Grade: C+

Coaching

The Ravens had 10 penalties for 74 yards, lost a fumble, threw an interception and scored one touchdown on three trips to the red zone. Defensively, they couldn’t contain the Giants in the fourth quarter, and offensively they spend too much time trying to be cute instead of just running the ball. Eventually, there won’t be many questions about execution, but rather about coaching. The Ravens were totally unprepared to finish a game they should have won easily. Grade: D-

Comments / 0

