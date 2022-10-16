ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,. including Mount Baker Ski Area and Rainy...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and. southwest Texas. * WHEN...Until...
EL PASO, TX
SFGate

Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin,. Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and. Mojave Desert. *...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy