Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott throws ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Vincent Frank
 2 days ago

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not seen action since suffering a hand injury in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott will not be on the field for Sunday night’s huge game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles . Instead, Cooper Rush will look to lead Dallas to a fifth consecutive win.

Though, it appears that Prescott could be nearing a return to action. Prescott took part in practice at times leading up to the game prior to sitting out Friday with a “ sore thumb .”

He was on the field in Philadelphia taking part in throwing drills ahead of Sunday night’s game. To say that Prescott looked pretty good would be an understatement.

Dak Prescott nearing return, leading to questions for the Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZ8py_0ibYWZmt00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have made it clear that Prescott will be QB1 once he returns from injury. In fact, owner Jerry Jones has been vocal about this since initial comments threw many around the organization for a loop .

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy. But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

Jerry Jones on status of Dak Prescott

With that said, Rush can make it more interesting if he’s able to lead Dallas to a fifth consecutive win against the only undefeated team in the NFL on national television.

A former undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, Rush has won each of his first five starts as a member of the Cowboys. He’s the first quarterback in franchise history to accomplish this feat. In five games (four starts) this season , Rush has thrown four touchdowns against zero interceptions while boasting a 93.9 QB rating.

At the very least, a strong performance from Rush would lead to head coach Mike McCarthy and Co. facing questions from the media leading up to Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

