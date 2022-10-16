Thursday marks the annual “Battle for the Belt” between South Alabama and Troy, and this year’s game might be the most-important ever. The Jaguars enter the annual rivalry game at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, with the Trojans just behind at 5-2 and 3-1. The winner of Thursday’s game at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium will be the front-runner to claim the Sun Belt West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 3.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO