Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
Alabama football’s challenge of limiting the hits Bryce Young takes
Before the Arkansas game, Bryce Young was asked about his upcoming 20th career start. Normally a master in coachspeak and non-answers, Young smiled and joked with a reporter. “Wow, I’m getting old, man,” he said on Sept. 27. “Gosh, you’re aging me over here.”. His actual...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video
Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
How Bryan Harsin is handling Auburn’s open date
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t using this week’s open date to sit on a beach with his feet kicked up. His Tigers won’t play a game this week but will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, coming off a three-game losing streak after Saturday’s 48-34 loss at No. 7 Ole Miss.
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
Desmond Howard reveals he and Peyton Manning shared a cigar after Tennessee’s win over Alabama
Another cigar celebration. This time, it is NFL great and former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning sharing a cigar with former Michigan star and current ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Desmond Howard. It should be noted that the “College GameDay” - along with Manning as the celebrity picker - predicted...
Like Tide at large, Alabama’s pass rush focusing on ‘small things’
There’s been an emphasis on small things during Alabama’s first two days of practice. Senior leaders like Byron Young know players need to have shirts tucked in, jerseys properly fitted with matching socks, etc. For Young and the rest of the pass rush, the mindset is similar. Last...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
‘Battle for the Belt’: Recapping the all-time South Alabama-Troy football series
Thursday marks the annual “Battle for the Belt” between South Alabama and Troy, and this year’s game might be the most-important ever. The Jaguars enter the annual rivalry game at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, with the Trojans just behind at 5-2 and 3-1. The winner of Thursday’s game at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium will be the front-runner to claim the Sun Belt West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 3.
Saban says ‘nobody is entitled to a position’ as discipline troubles continue
From the school-record 17 penalties, special teams mistakes and general defensive breakdowns, Alabama’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee left a minefield of what Nick Saban calls teachable moments. At the same time, the issues in Knoxville weren’t necessarily new for a team playing its seventh game of the season. Having...
Former Alabama defensive back returns to NFL
Safety Deionte Thompson returned to the NFL on Tuesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their practice squad. Thompson had been out of football since the Arizona Cardinals waived the former Alabama defensive back on Sept. 27. :. · PANTHERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEBACKER. · BILL BELICHICK SPOTLIGHTS...
Nick Saban talks PI flags, discipline and DBs after Tennessee loss
Nick Saban is set to meet with local reporters two days after Alabama’s loss at Tennessee as the Crimson Tide turns the page to Mississippi State. We’ll have the updates from Tuscaloosa. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. --...
Troy’s Carlton Martial puts perfect record on line in his final ‘Battle for the Belt’
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial has piled up plenty of accolades in his six-year college career. Martial has been a Freshman All-American and a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection. He’s the all-time leading tackler in Sun Belt history, and is on pace to break the FBS record in that category later this season.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Arkansas
When Auburn returns from the bye week, its next game will get a late-morning start at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 9. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on SEC Network. Read more Auburn...
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season
The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
Montgomery principal Bryan Cutter wins $25,000 ‘Oscar’ of teaching
Montgomery’s Principal Bryan Cutter is the newest Alabama educator to win the Milken Educator Award, called the “Oscar of teaching.”. At a schoolwide assembly Wednesday morning that Cutter helped organize, officials surprised him by making him the guest of honor and presenting him with a $25,000 check. The announcement is kept a closely guarded secret, adding to the excitement.
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
