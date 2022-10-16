ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video

Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Bryan Harsin is handling Auburn’s open date

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t using this week’s open date to sit on a beach with his feet kicked up. His Tigers won’t play a game this week but will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, coming off a three-game losing streak after Saturday’s 48-34 loss at No. 7 Ole Miss.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘Battle for the Belt’: Recapping the all-time South Alabama-Troy football series

Thursday marks the annual “Battle for the Belt” between South Alabama and Troy, and this year’s game might be the most-important ever. The Jaguars enter the annual rivalry game at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, with the Trojans just behind at 5-2 and 3-1. The winner of Thursday’s game at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium will be the front-runner to claim the Sun Belt West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 3.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama defensive back returns to NFL

Safety Deionte Thompson returned to the NFL on Tuesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their practice squad. Thompson had been out of football since the Arizona Cardinals waived the former Alabama defensive back on Sept. 27. :. · PANTHERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEBACKER. · BILL BELICHICK SPOTLIGHTS...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season

The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Montgomery principal Bryan Cutter wins $25,000 ‘Oscar’ of teaching

Montgomery’s Principal Bryan Cutter is the newest Alabama educator to win the Milken Educator Award, called the “Oscar of teaching.”. At a schoolwide assembly Wednesday morning that Cutter helped organize, officials surprised him by making him the guest of honor and presenting him with a $25,000 check. The announcement is kept a closely guarded secret, adding to the excitement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
TROY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

