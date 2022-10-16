Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage child psychiatric hospital scrutinized in federal inspectors’ investigation
One of Alaska’s only providers of psychiatric treatment for children is under increased scrutiny after reports of patients escaping a hospital, write-ups by federal regulators for various “deficiencies” and lawsuits alleging patients were sexually abused. North Star Behavioral Health operates three campuses in Anchorage and is the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury Indicts Evangelista on 2016 Murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury recently indicted 39-year-old Jose Evangelista on two counts of second-degree murder in a six-year-old case. Evangelista is charged with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Gonzalez was reported missing by his coworkers. The missing persons case was investigated...
With 2.45 million lethal-level fentanyl doses intercepted this summer in Alaska, Dunleavy looks for sentencing crackdown in proposed legislation
After law enforcement swept a record amount of illegal narcotics off the streets this summer, Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he will introduce legislation to crack down on fentanyl drug dealers with harsher sentences. Under his proposal, if someone dies due to ingesting a controlled substance, whoever sold or distributed that...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena’ina name
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The renaming of Anchorage’s North and South Suicide Peaks has officially been approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in a unanimous vote that occurred on Oct. 13. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center. Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer. Business owners, like Wes Artz who owns the Palmer Bar downtown, have been growing frustrated by the transient individuals yelling at pedestrians, panhandling, and leaving used needles in public areas.
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing […] The post Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation increasing sentences for convicted drug dealers at a press conference on Monday. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
webcenterfairbanks.com
2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
Antelope Valley Press
Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead
JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska campaign regulator finds no ongoing illegal coordination by pro-Dunleavy group
Alaska’s political campaign regulator has found no evidence of ongoing coordination between Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s re-election campaign and a third-party group supporting Dunleavy, the Alaska Public Offices Commission said Monday. The decision means no action by the commission before the Nov. 8 general election, though commission staff will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sharing Alaska Native culture through modeling
Two mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena'ina name. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above”. Updated: 6 hours ago. Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly leaders condemn racist testimony about Alaska Natives
The Anchorage Assembly leadership is formally condemning racist public testimony made during last week’s Assembly meeting. Last Tuesday, a man named David Lazer testified on an ordinance that would have designated the former Golden Lion hotel as a temporary emergency shelter. Lazer said he’d traveled from Hatcher Pass — well beyond the municipality’s boundaries — and claimed the city’s homelessness problem is being driven by Alaska Native people.
Notes from the trail: Kelly Tshibaka is on a get-out-the-vote tour around Alaska
Alaska Day: Oct. 18 is Alaska Day, a day off for state employees, except for public safety and first responders. The rest of us will be on duty because it’s three weeks exactly until Nov. 8. Candidates will be out there looking for voters. Above, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka...
alaskasnewssource.com
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin
It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
Comments / 0