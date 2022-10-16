of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke. She is survived by her daughter Taylor Duncan (Nick) Alley of Blacksburg, VA. She is also survived by her parents Robert and Jean Dunn of Henderson, NC, sister Barbara (Tim) Wiggins of Youngsville, NC, brother David (Christine) Dunn of Richmond, TX, father- and mother-in-law Robert Duncan, Sr. and Georgianne Stivanson Duncan of Georgetown, TX, sister- and brother-in-law Diane Duncan (Ron) Mattox of Westerville, OH, brother-in-law Mike Bourke of Columbus, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

HIWASSEE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO