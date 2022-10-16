ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D.

of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke. She is survived by her daughter Taylor Duncan (Nick) Alley of Blacksburg, VA. She is also survived by her parents Robert and Jean Dunn of Henderson, NC, sister Barbara (Tim) Wiggins of Youngsville, NC, brother David (Christine) Dunn of Richmond, TX, father- and mother-in-law Robert Duncan, Sr. and Georgianne Stivanson Duncan of Georgetown, TX, sister- and brother-in-law Diane Duncan (Ron) Mattox of Westerville, OH, brother-in-law Mike Bourke of Columbus, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.
HIWASSEE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Ronald Heywood Hines

age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NRVNews

Simpkins, Richard Lee

Richard Lee Simpkins, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home in Christiansburg. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nanny Simpkins. Survivors include his wife...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Jody Ray Lyons

Jody Ray Lyons , age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and. Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Helen Smith Graham

age 91 of Dublin, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

GCPS graduates 100% of Class of 2022

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools is setting the standard for graduation rates around the state of Virginia. It’s the only public school district in the entire state to have 100 percent of the class of 2022 graduate on time. “A kid comes to you and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Alma “Kaye” Taylor Huff

age 81 of Pulaski passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Salem. Born November 6, 1940 in Draper, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Lacy & Alma Rigney Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George, Glenn, Robert, Ralph and Jerry Taylor.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Cougars win big over Blacksburg

It was Homecoming night in Dublin, always a fun night when many former Cougars return to the school they once called home. And the Cougar football team didn’t disappoint, as they dominated a struggling Blacksburg football team by a score of 48-7. They now move to 4-3 on the year with a tough three-game stretch looming to close out the regular season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA
whee.net

Sovah hires new doctor

Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WVNS

Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

