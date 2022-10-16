ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple shots fired at a juvenile during an argument near a Winston-Salem restaurant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person fired shots at a teenager during an argument near a restaurant in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a police report. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired on 115 South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Walgreens in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue. Police said it happened early Sunday morning. Employees said a man entered the business and attempted to purchase items. Before completing the transaction, the suspect threatened to harm employees and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Kale

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after attempting to run over officers in a stolen car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing robbery and assault charges after stealing a car and attempting to run over police in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Waughtown Street to find Timothy Lindsay, 63, in a stolen car. Officers then ordered Lindsay out of the car and he attempted to run over an officer, then ran into another officer's car, and continued to drive away.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Dramatic video shows burning car on NC 62 in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department shared dramatic video of a car burning on N.C. 62 on Tuesday morning. “Engine 201 and Squad 250’s crew extinguishing a passenger vehicle fire after a vehicle accident on NC HWY 62 the other morning,” the post said. “Nice work to all crews!” The crash happened before […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
WESTFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed on U.S. 52, after being struck by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday, police said. Winston-Salem police arrived at U.S. 52 near Germanton Road at 12:15 a.m. and found a man had been hit by a 2012 Volkswagen Passat. After further investigation, the police determined...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman killed when bullet fired from apartment below her

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Deputies charged a man with murder after they said he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his apartment, hitting a woman in the unit above him. It happened at an apartment complex on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman dead in her third-floor apartment.
CLEMMONS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

