Multiple shots fired at a juvenile during an argument near a Winston-Salem restaurant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person fired shots at a teenager during an argument near a restaurant in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a police report. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired on 115 South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites.
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Armed robbery at a Walgreens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue. Police said it happened early Sunday morning. Employees said a man entered the business and attempted to purchase items. Before completing the transaction, the suspect threatened to harm employees and...
2 The Rescue: Kale
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. The investigation reveals that the victim...
2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
Got kids? Protect them by anchoring furniture to the wall.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got kids in your life? Whether they're yours, your grandkids or the neighborhood kids, if kids come into your house you need to look at your furniture as a possible safety hazard. Does that sound ridiculous? The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants you to look at...
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
Winston-Salem man facing charges after attempting to run over officers in a stolen car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing robbery and assault charges after stealing a car and attempting to run over police in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Waughtown Street to find Timothy Lindsay, 63, in a stolen car. Officers then ordered Lindsay out of the car and he attempted to run over an officer, then ran into another officer's car, and continued to drive away.
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found buried underneath Westfield home
WESTFIELD, N.C. — Detectives found the remains of a woman missing since 2018 under the floor of a house in Westfield, NC. Sarah Ashley Hill was reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia in August 2018. According to Patrick County investigators, she hadn't been seen or heard from since June of that year.
Dramatic video shows burning car on NC 62 in Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department shared dramatic video of a car burning on N.C. 62 on Tuesday morning. “Engine 201 and Squad 250’s crew extinguishing a passenger vehicle fire after a vehicle accident on NC HWY 62 the other morning,” the post said. “Nice work to all crews!” The crash happened before […]
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
'We've experienced a lot of tragedy' | Greensboro Fire Department to honor fallen firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is holding a historical memorial service to honor its fallen firefighters. Deputy Chief Dwayne Church says while the department has experienced a lot of exciting things, they've also experienced a lot of tragedy. Most recently, the department lost former Greensboro Fire Chief...
Davidson Co. boy locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
Man killed on U.S. 52, after being struck by car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday, police said. Winston-Salem police arrived at U.S. 52 near Germanton Road at 12:15 a.m. and found a man had been hit by a 2012 Volkswagen Passat. After further investigation, the police determined...
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Woman killed when bullet fired from apartment below her
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Deputies charged a man with murder after they said he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his apartment, hitting a woman in the unit above him. It happened at an apartment complex on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman dead in her third-floor apartment.
