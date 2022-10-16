ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department

Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

City Councilors Ask for Update on Altering City Hall Chambers to Fit Larger Boards, Comply with Laws

Some Haverhill city councilors are getting ready to have company as the city moves toward additional members taking seats on the City Council and School Committee. City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Thomas J. Sullivan plan to seek an update on expected modifications to the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to accommodate 11 members each on the two elected bodies—up from nine on the City Council and up from seven on the School Committee.
HAVERHILL, MA
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

