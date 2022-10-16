Some Haverhill city councilors are getting ready to have company as the city moves toward additional members taking seats on the City Council and School Committee. City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Thomas J. Sullivan plan to seek an update on expected modifications to the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to accommodate 11 members each on the two elected bodies—up from nine on the City Council and up from seven on the School Committee.

