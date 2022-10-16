Read full article on original website
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Haverhill Schools to Remain Closed Even as Both Sides Agree They Came Close to Agreement Tuesday
Haverhill schools remain closed to students a third day even though both the school administration and teachers’ union said they believed an agreement was close at hand Tuesday. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told staff “There were several times today that I truly believed the Haverhill School Committee and HEA...
Haverhill cancels Monday classes after teacher’s union, schools unable to reach deal
Haverhill students will have to stay home Monday after the teachers’ union, the Haverhill Education Association, and Haverhill Public Schools were unable to reach an agreement on Sunday. The lack of resolution sets the stage for the Haverhill educators to begin a formal strike. According to a statement on...
Haverhill Public Library’s $10 Million Renovation Plan Moves Forward with Second Public Meeting
Haverhill Public Library trustees and staff are inviting the community to attend a second public meeting to gather feedback for the building’s upcoming $10 million renovation. The meeting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pizza will be served...
Councilors Receive Assurances Haverhill City Hall Chambers will be Ready for Expanded Boards
As time draws nearer for Haverhill’s City Council and School Committee to expand their memberships, as approved by voters in the last election, some city councilors want updates on how well plans to modify the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to fit those new members are progressing.
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
State Reports Haverhill School Administrators Saw Leaked Union Documents, Scoured Staff Emails
Haverhill schools are closed to students today because of a strike by members of the Haverhill Education Association, but school administrators are said to have received plenty of advance notice. A Saturday ruling by the state Employment Relations Board ordering the union, its members and supporters to “cease and desist”...
Haverhill High Junior ROTC Wins High Praise; Selected as Naval Honor School Third Year in a Row
The Haverhill School Committee and local teachers haven’t found much in common during contract negotiations, but appear to agree on the good examples being set by junior members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The Haverhill School Committee gave high praise and thanks to leaders and members of...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department
Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
manchesterinklink.com
Demonstration followed by contentious meeting at City Hall over public parks ordinance
MANCHESTER, NH – Activists organized in Veterans Park ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting in protest of an ordinance aimed at the homeless pertaining to camping, shopping carts and bicycles in public parks. The protestors gathered starting around 3 p.m. and an effort was made to...
City Councilors Ask for Update on Altering City Hall Chambers to Fit Larger Boards, Comply with Laws
Some Haverhill city councilors are getting ready to have company as the city moves toward additional members taking seats on the City Council and School Committee. City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Thomas J. Sullivan plan to seek an update on expected modifications to the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to accommodate 11 members each on the two elected bodies—up from nine on the City Council and up from seven on the School Committee.
Defying State Labor Board Order, Haverhill Teachers Vote to Strike Monday if Forced Mediation Fails
This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for updates. Haverhill teachers voted Friday afternoon to strike Monday if state-ordered mediation, taking place this weekend, doesn’t achieve a breakthrough. Haverhill School Committee and Haverhill Education Association negotiators are talking this weekend under emergency orders by the state Labor...
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers
WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Haverhill Teachers’ Union Disputes School Committee Statements, Says Issues Not Just About Money
The Haverhill teachers’ union, responding to the School Committee’s characterization of the state of current negotiations, said Thursday sticking points go beyond money and involve racial justice, health and safety and other working conditions. Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs told WHAV late Thursday afternoon the union strongly...
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen. The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Need Help With Your Heating Bill? Fuel Assistance Program Begins November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Community Teamwork, Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is available to new applicants starting November 1, 2022. Any Wilmington resident 60 years or older who is in need of fuel assistance should contact the Elderly Services Department at 978-657-7595. Wilmington residents who applied last year and...
