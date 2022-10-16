ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And they easily could be 0-3. “There’s not just one answer because if there were, we’d fix it,” Freeman said. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction

The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Chart shows Joe Burrow has best deep ball in NFL

There are a number of dominant star quarterbacks across the NFL from current stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson to rising stars like Trevor Lawrence or Justin Herbert, and even veteran legends like Tom Brady or Matt Ryan. But when it comes to throwing a deep ball, one graph shows that nobody does it like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy