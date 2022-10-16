Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And they easily could be 0-3. “There’s not just one answer because if there were, we’d fix it,” Freeman said. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium.”
Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out After Head Injury In Dolphins-Bengals Game
Tagovailoa was unconscious after suffering a head injury during a Sept. 29 game.
‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction
The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Lima News
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
WWL-TV
Should New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill start at QB Thursday with Dalton injured?
Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are both nursing injuries to start the Thursday Night Football gameweek. Could that mean that Taysom Hill might see a start?
Yardbarker
Bengals Film Breakdown: Communication Along O-Line Improving in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
After four weeks, fans and media started to question whether the Bengals actually fixed anything with their offensive line additions this offseason. Especially after the first two weeks when Joe Burrow took a combined 13 sacks. It looked pretty similar to 2021 when that area of the team was a major weakness.
thecomeback.com
Chart shows Joe Burrow has best deep ball in NFL
There are a number of dominant star quarterbacks across the NFL from current stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson to rising stars like Trevor Lawrence or Justin Herbert, and even veteran legends like Tom Brady or Matt Ryan. But when it comes to throwing a deep ball, one graph shows that nobody does it like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.
