ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Loreta J. Smith

Mrs. Loreta J. Smith, 95, of Columbia, died on Monday, October 17, 2022. The service for Mrs. Smith will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday, October 28th, in the Chapel of Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC, with the Rev. Dennis Banks officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held on Saturday, October 29th, at Crestwood Memorial Park, 914 US-21, State Road, NC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Call for artists for Cottontown Art Crawl 2023

Cottontown historic neighborhood in downtown Columbia is preparing to host its fifth annual art crawl, and is searing for artists to participate. Each year the neighborhood committee welcomes scores of artists and thousands of visitors to the event. The 2023 art crawl will take place March 11 from 10 a.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Cambria Hotel celebrates grand opening with $5K donation to UofSC

Cambria Hotel celebrated the grand opening of its new Columbia location, marking the 60th property in the nation and 7th in South Carolina. Columbia’s new four-story, 144-room hotel is located in the Vista, the city’s premier arts and entertainment district. The grand opening took place Oct. 12 and...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Transitions Homeless Center’s signature fundraiser returns Wednesday

Transitions Homeless Center’s signature fundraiser, Reconstructing Home, is returning to the Columbia Museum of Art for the 11th year. The evening is intended to celebrate the strength of the community and the 300+ homeless men and women who seek help at Transitions each day. This year’s event theme is...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork graduate earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week award

Jalin Hyatt’s historic performance for the University of Tennessee earned him national honors Monday. The former Dutch Fork All-State wide receiver was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He was one of three Volunteers honored by the conference following the 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama. This marked...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy