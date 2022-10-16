Mrs. Loreta J. Smith, 95, of Columbia, died on Monday, October 17, 2022. The service for Mrs. Smith will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday, October 28th, in the Chapel of Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC, with the Rev. Dennis Banks officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held on Saturday, October 29th, at Crestwood Memorial Park, 914 US-21, State Road, NC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

