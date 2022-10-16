ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MS

impact601.com

Fatal injuries caused from Ford F-150 striking a tree

Ovett—Union, Ovett, Glade, and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a vehicle collision near 1974 Ovett-Petal Road yesterday shortly before 6:00 pm. Upon arrival, the first responding fire personnel found a pickup truck which had struck a tree. The driver, and single individual involved, received fatal...
OVETT, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night. Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

ROAD CLOSURE: Road closed for manhole installation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A road in Hattiesburg has been closed while a sewer manhole is being installed. According to the City of Hattiesburg, 28th Avenue at Hardy Street was closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. The closure is expected to last between two and three days. This...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. bus drivers go extra mile to ensure school bus safety

Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones. City Council accepts anonymous $10,000 donation for Laurel Fire Dept. The money will go to new turnout washers and dryers, which help keep firefighter clothing protected when going into a fire. Dry, cold weather means fall foliage will be sparse...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

