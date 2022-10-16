Stifling Patriots Defense Slows Down Browns in 38-15 Win

The Patriots defense has been huge over the last two weeks, helping the Patriots to two crucial wins.

When the New England Patriots fell to 1-3 and were dealt injuries to quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, the season felt dangerously close to sliding in the wrong direction.

However, two weeks later the Patriots sit at 3-3 despite the loss of their starting quarterback. Rookie Bailey Zappe has been efficient since stepping in to start the last two games, but the Patriots defense has helped carry them to wins over the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns .

On Sunday, the Patriots stifled the Browns offense over the course of the four quarters, holding them to 15 points on 328 yards. As well, they forced four turnovers, twice picking off Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett while recovering a pair of fumbles as well.

This comes a week after pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions, one of the NFL's best offenses, on only 312 yards of offense. They won the turnover battle in that game as well, with two takeaways to Detroit's one.

A dominant defense makes life much easier for a rookie quarterback making his first career starts, as is evidenced by how well Zappe has played in his first two games.

Now, with Jones waiting in the wings to come back in the likely near future, Patriot fans have to be optimistic about where there season stands, especially after the 1-3 start.

If the defense can maintain the level they've shown over the last two weeks, with Jones back in the fold this New England team is that much more dangerous.

