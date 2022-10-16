ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Watch: Allen Lazard’s Can’t-Miss Catch vs. Jets

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

Allen Lazard had two big catches that accounted for 60 yards. The other 67 plays weren't quite as effective as the Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Jets on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t make many highlight-worthy plays on Sunday. Allen Lazard’s 35-yard reception on a deep strike from Aaron Rodgers was one of the few.

Late in the first quarter, the Packers faced a third-and-7 from their 30. Getting a rare bit of excellent protection, Rodgers delivered a perfect deep ball to his favorite receiver between the cornerback and safety along the Jets’ sideline.

Ultimately, it was a wasted play. A dropped pass on second down and a failed run on third down set up a blocked field goal on fourth down.

Lazard made the Packers’ other big play on offense, a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter that made it 17-10, but the Packers wound up losing 27-10.

Trailing 24-10, the Packers failed on fourth-and-14. The game effectively over, the offense was booed off the field.

“It’s a different feeling. Very uncomfortable. Don’t like it at all, especially not here in Lambeau,” Lazard said. “I think that’s just the NFL. I’ve been here for four years and it’s never really been a thing, so I think it’s just kind of the circle of life, in a sense, of just a simple reminder about humbling us.”

Those two catches were Green Bay’s only plays of 20-plus yards. The other 67 plays averaged 3.25 yards.

“I think it’s obviously just starting the game a little bit better,” Lazard said. “I feel like the first half was our theme of the second half this year. I don’t think it’s anything to be too down about. To me, I felt like we probably played one of our worst games in the four years that I’ve been here, as an offensive unit and whole, so obviously a lot of disappointment and evaluation that’s got to be taken into place these next few days and everything, but I don’t think it’s anything to be too down about. It’s still early in the season. It’s the first time we’ve had two losses in a row, so new adversities, new challenges that we have to face this year, which is fine.”

Green Bay, WI
