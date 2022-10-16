ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu found in poultry at site in Anglesey

By Nadeem Badshah
 2 days ago
A 3km protection zone has been place around the site where the infection was found, the Welsh government said.

Bird flu has been identified in poultry at a site in Anglesey, the Welsh government said on Sunday.

The presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed by Wales’s interim chief veterinary officer, Gavin Watkins, at the site. It is the first confirmed case of avian influenza in Wales since 1 October.

UK health agencies have advised that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and food standards agencies have said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading, the Welsh government said.

It added that bird movements and gatherings are restricted within these zones and all holdings that keep birds must be declared.

Bird keepers have been urged to remain vigilant and ensure they have high levels of biosecurity in place. Farmers are advised to consult a vet in the first instance if birds become unwell and if avian influenza is suspected it must legally be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Earlier this week, compulsory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex were introduced after a decision by the UK’s chief veterinary officer.

There has been a significant increase in bird flu cases in the east of England region, with 27 outbreaks in the past month alone across the three counties. Christmas goose producers are among those to have been badly affected.

The measures require bird keepers in parts of England to keep their birds indoors to help protect their flocks from avian flu.

It comes after poultry farmers called for a UK-wide housing order to be brought in after an upsurge in bird flu outbreaks in the past month.

The UK’s chief vet, Christine Middlemiss, said she expected to see the number of bird flu cases on farms to continue to rise over the coming months as migratory birds return to the UK.

The National Farmers’ Union poultry board chair, James Mottershead, said: “The number one priority for poultry farmers has always been the health and welfare of their flock … that is why the NFU is now urging the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to consider expanding the regional housing measures on a national basis to reflect any increase in the levels of risk across the country.”

