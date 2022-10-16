The housing market has been on a roller coaster ride over the past several years. The volatility during the 2020 shutdown resulted in an 18% drop in home sales in March and April of that year, via Forbes. As businesses closed and unemployment began to rise, the economic instability at that time created a real sense of uncertainty in the United States. In response, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in April 2020 to almost zero, reducing the 30-year fixed mortgage rate. In December 2020, the 30-year fixed rate was 2.68%, according to Freddie Mac. By September 2022, this rate had climbed to 6.11%. How did this increase occur, and when can we expect interest rates to fall again?

6 DAYS AGO