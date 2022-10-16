Read full article on original website
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Could Mortgage Rates Fall to 4.5% Next Year?
Many experts think mortgage rates will keep rising, but several experts see a big reversal.
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
Mortgage Rates Have Soared To A 16-Year High. Here's When We Can Expect Them To Fall Again
The housing market has been on a roller coaster ride over the past several years. The volatility during the 2020 shutdown resulted in an 18% drop in home sales in March and April of that year, via Forbes. As businesses closed and unemployment began to rise, the economic instability at that time created a real sense of uncertainty in the United States. In response, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in April 2020 to almost zero, reducing the 30-year fixed mortgage rate. In December 2020, the 30-year fixed rate was 2.68%, according to Freddie Mac. By September 2022, this rate had climbed to 6.11%. How did this increase occur, and when can we expect interest rates to fall again?
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
CNBC
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
Economists predict home prices will fall, even if the US avoids a recession
Soaring inflation has led to a slowdown in the US economy, though some measures stay strong. The Feds fight against inflationary pressure has greatly weakened housing activity. It means US home prices are now on a downward trajectory even if the economy avoids a recession. There's a strange dynamic happening...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 12, 2022: Rates Go Up
Some principal mortgage rates rose today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also advanced. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest hikes by the...
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
Motley Fool
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 20-Year High. Are Buyers Doomed?
It's getting increasingly difficult to afford a mortgage. The average 30-year mortgage just reached its highest level since April 2002. While rising rates might spook buyers, that doesn't mean a home purchase is a poor choice right now. There's a reason so many buyers have struggled to purchase a home...
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Will the Federal Reserve Keep Raising Interest Rates in 2023?
It really depends on what inflation levels look like next year.
MySanAntonio
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
This Type of Housing Sees Prices Rising at the Fastest Rate
While the U.S. real estate market is starting to shift back to normalcy after a residential property-feeding frenzy in 2021 and early 2022, Americans are adjusting the way they view a buyable home. In particular, one long-overlooked type of home is emerging as a hot property for homebuyers. According to...
