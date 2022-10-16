ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win

It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And they easily could be 0-3. “There’s not just one answer because if there were, we’d fix it,” Freeman said. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium.”
SOUTH BEND, IN

