NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
NOLA.com
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season
East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
NOLA.com
Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves
OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara
A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
lafourchegazette.com
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
houmatimes.com
House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest
House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
