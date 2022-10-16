Why is Ohio St and Michigan still ranked in the top 10 without playing any ranked teams. (ND doesn't count since they're out of the top 25 and overrated every year.)
Alabama lost by 3 points and had a chance to win but the kick was missed, at TN, which has a GOOD team; how is this overrated and the Tide is on the back 9? this writer…. Roll Tide!!!
Tennessee fan here.. I wouldn’t consider Alabama a fraud.. Not with Bryce young. I guarantee you they’d beat USC, Ohio state and Clemson
Related
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Was Tennessee hit on Alabama football's Bryce Young targeting? What Nick Saban said should be examined
Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Look: Tennessee Fans Suffers Serious Injury While Celebrating Alabama Upset
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
2 College Football Coach Seats Reportedly Getting Warmer
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 26