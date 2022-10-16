Starting in the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will be hosting an NFL football game on "Black Friday" which is the day after Thanksgiving. The teams have not been decided yet but the time and date are already announced. The two teams that the NFL selects will play on Nov. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT. No one knows which teams will be playing in this game, but we do know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are out of contention.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO