FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
2news.com
'Trick or Suite' Returns to Greater Nevada Field on October 26th
Following a two-year hiatus, Greater Nevada Field will have its spook-takular Halloween flair at the ballpark in full force as Trick or Suite returns on Wednesday, October 26th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween...
2news.com
University dedicates monument at Virginia and Ninth Streets
(October 18, 2022) The University of Nevada, Reno held a celebration today for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University also held a dedication for the new monument...
mynews4.com
Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum open on Nevada Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Visitors coming to Carson City for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29 are encouraged to visit the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum (SISCC&M), and alumni of the school are asked to bring in memorabilia to be added to the collection.
2news.com
UNR Celebrates New “University Way”
The University of Nevada is celebrating a nine-block stretch around the school that was recently renamed University Way. The name change to University Way demonstrates the University’s strong connections with Reno and strengthens downtown revitalization efforts.
2news.com
Saint Mary’s Angels to Sponsor Northern Nevada Family
The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, are excited to be hosting two upcoming events to support a Northern Nevada family, the Hallford’s. Adam Hallford has been in and out of the hospital over 17 times since...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West housing markets may be cooling down
Home prices increased significantly during the pandemic, and markets in the Mountain West saw some of the country's biggest hikes. But now , some cities in the region might see those prices come back to earth. Real estate analytics company CoreLogic recently released a report on home prices in the...
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza Event Happening Next Thursday
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join us for our 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. This event attracts over two thousand kids and their families each year and is a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween. Over 70 local businesses and organizations...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continue to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year in 2021, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year,...
Record-Courier
Events Center in final stages
The largest construction project in Douglas County is nearly closed in for fall and winter which will pave the way for interior work. The Tahoe Events Center is scheduled to open on July 2023 after two years of work. The undergrounding of existing overhead utility lines, sewer upgrades, and construction...
2news.com
Carson City schools bring home trophies in multiple competitions
Last week, student-athletes from Carson Middle School dominated several Tah-Neva League Championships while Carson High School’s Blue Thunder Band placed first at Reed and the Carson High varsity football team defeated Douglas, bringing home a few trophies and numerous smiles. The Carson Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team held...
2news.com
Reno Rodeo Looking for Business to Participate in Denim Drive
The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive returns November 14 through December 31 for its 17th year of collecting monetary and clothing donations across 14 Northern Nevada counties to support abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unfit homes. Supporting businesses have until Oct....
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Water Authority hosting irrigation winterization workshops
The temperatures are finally dropping, and plants and grasses are growing more slowly. As your yard moves toward dormancy, this is nature’s signal to start preparing your landscape for winter with less frequent and shorter watering times. If you haven’t already, it’s time to reduce sprinkler run times or...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
2news.com
NDOT Hosts Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan
Nov. 3, 5p.m. - 7p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline. Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information. Community members requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288. Through the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan, NDOT has evaluated U.S. 50...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Mayoral Race 2022: Lawson vs. Garvey
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The race to become the next mayor of Sparks comes down to incumbent Ed Lawson against challenger Christine Garvey. Lawson was first elected to the Sparks City Council in 2010, and has been Mayor since September of 2020. Garvey is a dental hygenist by trade, but has recently spent a dozen years as a trustee for the Clark County School District.
2news.com
Registration now open for 2022 Griswold Challenge
(October 18, 2022) Free registration is now open for families and businesses to participate in the annual Griswold Challenge, a holiday light decorating contest the December 1st through 3rd in downtown Sparks. 39 North Downtown has teamed up with One Nevada Credit Union to present the 7th Annual Griswold Challenge,...
2news.com
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
2news.com
TMCC Amongst Partners to Receive Grant Funding to Enhance NV Job Pipeline
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall. In total,...
