Double trouble: Unique challenge awaits the Griz in Sacramento
MISSOULA — There are no secrets when it comes to the dynamic offense of the Sacramento State football team. The Hornets have one of the most lethal units in FCS football with running back Cameron Skattebo, the Big Sky Conference’s leading rusher, and a starting oline that averages 6-foot-3, 295 pounds.
State Hornet
‘Enough is enough’: Sac State softball coach facing allegations
Sacramento State softball coach Lori Perez is facing allegations of verbal abuse and misconduct from former players. The allegations against Perez, who is entering her 10th season as the Hornets head coach, initially surfaced via TikTok with former softball player Brianna Bowers sounding off on Perez– alleging multiple forms of misconduct and bullying.
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento DA warns of rainbow fentanyl in Sacramento
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert issued a warning that rainbow fentanyl is in Sacramento. PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Rainbow Fentanyl in Sacramento!. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert warns the public that rainbow fentanyl pills are now in the Sacramento community. Law enforcement has recently made the first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure in the Sacramento region.
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
KCRA.com
All aboard! Track-or-Treat train ride in Sacramento runs until Oct. 30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families are celebrating Halloween this month by taking a special train ride in Sacramento. The new Track-or-Treat train ride is said to be delightful — and not frightful — for the little ones. The locomotive is all decked out in Halloween decor, and families...
goldcountrymedia.com
William and Brandon Wong among 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy members that progressed in black belt status
When William Wong and his family began Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy in January 2017, he was a third-degree black belt. Now, five years later, Wong and his son, Brandon, have progressed to fifth- and fourth-degree black belts, respectively. William Wong and Brandon Wong were two of 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
KCRA.com
Another big weekend for Sacramento entertainment seen as a win for local economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is no shortage of things to do in Sacramento this weekend, and for those who work in the city’s tourism industry, they believe that means big things for the city. “The more we host, the better those things become,” said Mike Testa with Visit...
Multi-car crash in Rocklin near Whitney High School
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A multi-car crash happened in Rocklin on Wednesday morning near Whitney High School according to the Rocklin Police Department.
More than 200 carpool-related citations issued during enforcement on Highway 99 between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers issued hundreds of citations during their “maximum enforcement period” on a 12-mile stretch of State Highway 99. For this maximum enforcement period, the CHP partnered with Caltrans to help reduce carpool lane violators between Sacramento and Elk Grove. According to an officer from the CHP, officers issued […]
sandiegocountynews.com
101.5 KGB Sky Show returns to the SDCCU Holiday Bowl
San Diego, CA–The 101.5 KGB Sky Show returns to the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Diego Bowl Game Association and iHeart Media officials announced the partnership of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl and the 101.5 KGB Sky Show at Petco Park on December 28 in downtown San Diego.
27-Year-Old Jason Wullenwaber Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in south Sacramento. The officials stated that a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a man traveling at a high rate of speed.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City’s Housing Policy Manager named ‘Affordable Housing Champion of the Year’ by Sacramento Housing Alliance
The City of Sacramento’s Housing Policy Manager Danielle Foster has been named “Affordable Housing Champion of the Year” by the Sacramento Housing Alliance, a local housing nonprofit association. Foster received the award at a ceremony on Oct. 15 in downtown Sacramento. “This award recognizes an individual who...
Stolen box truck crashes in Sacramento, search on for driver
SACRAMENTO – Police are looking for the driver who allegedly stole a box truck and then crashed into a utility pole.The incident happened around 2 a.m. on East Railroad Street and Merced Avenue, west of Power Inn Road. Sacramento police say the driver was gone by the time they arrived.It's unclear if that person was injured.
Grass fire in Antelope contained at 11 acres
ANTELOPE - Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was burning Tuesday in Antelope. The fire was burning near Gibson Ranch Road off Watt Avenue, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire to only 11 acres. Several structures were threatened by the blaze, but due to the quick work of firefighters, no structures were damaged.
KCRA.com
‘We are deep into this recovery mission’: Cal OES details Mosquito Fire recovery efforts
The Mosquito Fire burned through both Placer and El Dorado counties in September, charring a total of 76,788 acres. Although the fire is listed as 95% contained, recovery efforts are still underway. "We are deep into this recovery mission," said Alyson Hanner with the California Office of Emergency Services. "This...
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
Housing Wire
Clear Capital will lay off 27% of its workforce
Real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital will cut 27% of its workforce across its offices in the U.S. due to the slowdown in the housing market, according to the firm. Established in 2001, the Nevada-headquartered company delivers solutions to modernize the appraisal process, which may take days to weeks...
