ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Double trouble: Unique challenge awaits the Griz in Sacramento

MISSOULA — There are no secrets when it comes to the dynamic offense of the Sacramento State football team. The Hornets have one of the most lethal units in FCS football with running back Cameron Skattebo, the Big Sky Conference’s leading rusher, and a starting oline that averages 6-foot-3, 295 pounds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
State Hornet

‘Enough is enough’: Sac State softball coach facing allegations

Sacramento State softball coach Lori Perez is facing allegations of verbal abuse and misconduct from former players. The allegations against Perez, who is entering her 10th season as the Hornets head coach, initially surfaced via TikTok with former softball player Brianna Bowers sounding off on Perez– alleging multiple forms of misconduct and bullying.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento DA warns of rainbow fentanyl in Sacramento

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert issued a warning that rainbow fentanyl is in Sacramento. PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Rainbow Fentanyl in Sacramento!. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert warns the public that rainbow fentanyl pills are now in the Sacramento community. Law enforcement has recently made the first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure in the Sacramento region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent

How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

More than 200 carpool-related citations issued during enforcement on Highway 99 between Sacramento and Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers issued hundreds of citations during their “maximum enforcement period” on a 12-mile stretch of State Highway 99. For this maximum enforcement period, the CHP partnered with Caltrans to help reduce carpool lane violators between Sacramento and Elk Grove.  According to an officer from the CHP, officers issued […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

101.5 KGB Sky Show returns to the SDCCU Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA–The 101.5 KGB Sky Show returns to the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Diego Bowl Game Association and iHeart Media officials announced the partnership of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl and the 101.5 KGB Sky Show at Petco Park on December 28 in downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stolen box truck crashes in Sacramento, search on for driver

SACRAMENTO – Police are looking for the driver who allegedly stole a box truck and then crashed into a utility pole.The incident happened around 2 a.m. on East Railroad Street and Merced Avenue, west of Power Inn Road.          Sacramento police say the driver was gone by the time they arrived.It's unclear if that person was injured.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass fire in Antelope contained at 11 acres

ANTELOPE - Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was burning Tuesday in Antelope. The fire was burning near Gibson Ranch Road off Watt Avenue, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire to only 11 acres. Several structures were threatened by the blaze, but due to the quick work of firefighters, no structures were damaged. 
ANTELOPE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Housing Wire

Clear Capital will lay off 27% of its workforce

Real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital will cut 27% of its workforce across its offices in the U.S. due to the slowdown in the housing market, according to the firm. Established in 2001, the Nevada-headquartered company delivers solutions to modernize the appraisal process, which may take days to weeks...
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy