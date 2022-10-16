Taylor wants the spotlight as TAMASHII is born in Sydney and Christchurch. NJPW TAMASHII is now mere weeks away, as New Zealand and Australia see the best of the local scene compete with the best of NJPW. That competition will include key figures from the New Zealand Dojo. NZ Dojo media relations manager Ite Lemalu knows the Dojo’s prospects better than anyone, and will be highlighting some of them over the coming weeks.

9 HOURS AGO