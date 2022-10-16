Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
What Does Darius Bazley’s Future Look Like with Thunder?
Darius Bazley didn't sign a rookie contract extension with the Thunder.
NBA
Q&A: Klay Thompson talks 2022-23 expectations, Draymond Green-Jordan Poole drama
SAN FRANCISCO — After experiencing some rust last season, Golden State’s Klay Thompson is optimistic heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. “I expect to play at an All-Star level again,” Thompson said. But don’t expect to see Thompson on the floor for 40 minutes. Not yet anyway....
NBA
Bill Russell honored before Celtics' 2022-23 season opener
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
Oklahoma's Trio of Defensive Freshmen Pushing For Playing Time
Even though the season hasn't gone according to plan, the young talent on the field is clear.
Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Land In-State 2024 Commitment
Chaney Helton, an outfielder from Coweta, OK, announced her verbal commitment to OU on Tuesday.
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma and Iowa State Announced
The Sooners and the Cyclones will meet on Oct. 29 after both teams are off this weekend.
How DeMarco Murray's Challenge Fueled Oklahoma's Running Backs Saturday
Oklahoma's rushing attack got the job done on Saturday behind the Sooners' quickly forming backfield duo.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night
SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA
2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports
Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
Starting Lineup Could Vary Early in the Season For Thunder
Oklahoma City could experiment with different solutions to fill the final two spots of the starting lineup.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, 76ers 117
If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.
NBA
Utah Jazz Sign Justin Zanik to Multi-Year Contract Extension
The Utah Jazz have signed General Manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension. “My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Heat (10.19.22)
The Chicago Bulls tip-off their 57th season with a visit to Miami to take on the Heat in the first of three get togethers for the 2022-23 season. The last time Chicago opened in Miami was October 31, 2006, with the Bulls stampeding over the then defending NBA Champions, 108-66. Kirk Hinrich led Chicago’s attack with a game-high 26 points, while Dwyane Wade was the only Heat player to reach double figures with a team-best 25.
NBA
Where will the Bulls finish? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Standings Predictions
A chance for stagefolks to say “hello" Another op'nin', another show. Three weeks and it couldn't be worse. The Big Show begins Tuesday in Boston with Philadelphia, and then it’s on the move ‘cross country’ to San Francisco for the heavyweight battle between Draymond Green…and Tyson Fury? C’mon, smile—you too, Draymond—it’s opening night in the NBA with a double header of the Celtics and 76ers and Lakers and Warriors.
NBA
"Purple Is Back" | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin
For Jazz Nation, it's been the most eventful offseason in a long time. The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning. A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19...
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Team With MeiGray To Offer Fully Authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys For Sale To Collectors
October 17, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and MeiGray Group today announced their collaboration on a new program that will offer fully authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys worn during the 2022-23 NBA season by Hornets players. The NBA’s Official Game-Worn Authenticator, MeiGray will work directly with the Hornets to offer the...
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans
The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
