ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Bill Russell honored before Celtics' 2022-23 season opener

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night

SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA

The Five: Everything to know for Week 1

Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA

2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports

Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, 76ers 117

If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Utah Jazz Sign Justin Zanik to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Jazz have signed General Manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension. “My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Heat (10.19.22)

The Chicago Bulls tip-off their 57th season with a visit to Miami to take on the Heat in the first of three get togethers for the 2022-23 season. The last time Chicago opened in Miami was October 31, 2006, with the Bulls stampeding over the then defending NBA Champions, 108-66. Kirk Hinrich led Chicago’s attack with a game-high 26 points, while Dwyane Wade was the only Heat player to reach double figures with a team-best 25.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Where will the Bulls finish? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Standings Predictions

A chance for stagefolks to say “hello" Another op'nin', another show. Three weeks and it couldn't be worse. The Big Show begins Tuesday in Boston with Philadelphia, and then it’s on the move ‘cross country’ to San Francisco for the heavyweight battle between Draymond Green…and Tyson Fury? C’mon, smile—you too, Draymond—it’s opening night in the NBA with a double header of the Celtics and 76ers and Lakers and Warriors.
NBA

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans

The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy