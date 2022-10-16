The Utah Jazz have signed General Manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension. “My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO