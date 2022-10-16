Nico Hischier notched a goal and an assist while Dougie Hamilton broke the 2-2 tie in the 3rd to lift the Devils to a 4-2 home win. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one if we were sitting here again, and not come out with a win. I think we battled hard again and that's our identity. We want to battle hard every game and if you keep battling that way, we're going to get more W's."

NEWARK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO