markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their season-opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe wasted no time in calling out his team’s performance. “For what we’ve been through as an organization, that was unacceptable,” he said. While Keefe later admitted there were some words...
New York Rangers welcome back Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night
The New York Rangers begin a four-game homestand on Monday night when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden. The New York Rangers look to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night at the Garden. The Ducks look to rebound after a bad 7-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena.
Lightning fall in season home opener, lose 3-2 to Flyers
TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by Brayden...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Palat & Blackwood Shine in Win Over Ducks
“The message was clear. We’ve got to come out and win a game today.”. The New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, 4-2. Head coach Lindy Ruff held an intense practice on Monday, and it paid off as nine skaters earned a point in the team’s first victory of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
NHL
Hischier, Devils rally past Ducks for first win of season
Nico Hischier notched a goal and an assist while Dougie Hamilton broke the 2-2 tie in the 3rd to lift the Devils to a 4-2 home win. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one if we were sitting here again, and not come out with a win. I think we battled hard again and that's our identity. We want to battle hard every game and if you keep battling that way, we're going to get more W's."
Yardbarker
Jets’ Loss to Stars Shows Their Transition is Far From Complete
After a promising start – getting on the board three-and-a-half minutes into the game – it seemed the Jets’ speed and forechecking would be too much for Dallas. Mark Scheifele scored his third goal of the season, and it seemed like the new-look Jets were for real. However, the Stars caught their breath, settled down, and adjusted halfway through the period. They took control of the pace and dictated the flow of play in a convincing 4-1 victory. Here are three takeaways from the Jets’ loss.
Lightning set NHL postseason attendance record in Thunderdome
Before the days of NHL games being played in massive football and baseball stadiums for the annual outdoor games, there was the Thunderdome.
Rangers are on another level in defeathering of Ducks
The Rangers are on another level. The scoreboard may show a closer game, but don’t let that fool you. The Rangers dominated 80% of the game against the Ducks, with an 8-10 minute span where they were without Jacob Trouba that was a bit more evenly matched. The Rangers were in on the forecheck, forcing turnovers in the offensive zone and in the neutral zone, and capitalizing on the turnovers with penalties, goals, and powerplay goals.
FanSided
