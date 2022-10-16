Read full article on original website
evangelinetoday.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours announced
Halloween Trick or Treating for Evangeline Parish have been announced as follows:. •Ville Platte: Monday, October 31st, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. •Mamou: Sunday, October 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Boo in da Mou) •Basile: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. •Pine Prairie: Monday, October 31st, 5:30...
Lake Charles American Press
Ezie Joseph Granger
Ezie Joseph Granger, 85 years old, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was born on Sept. 7, 1937, to Louis and Eva Duplechin Granger in Soileau, La. Mr. Granger retired after 30 years of faithful service with the Port of Lake Charles as a Longshoreman. He was a hard worker, and devoted family man. He enjoyed working in his yard, and always kept it immaculate. He was well known for his award-winning Christmas light display. He kept an eye on the weather, and loved watching the local news and weather programs. For many years he raised a variety of birds. He was easy going, and loved staying at home. Most of all he adored his gorgeous wife, Earline and his children and grandchildren.
Lake Charles American Press
Nelda Joan Hebert Boese
Nelda Joan Hebert Boese, born Feb. 15, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph and Opal Romine Hebert, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 12, 2022, at age 82. Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
KPLC TV
Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
Lake Charles American Press
Billie Jean LeBleu Johnson Parks
Billie Jean LeBleu Johnson Parks, 84 years old, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Aug. 18, 1938, to Frank and Georgia Hebert LeBleu in Lake Charles, La. Billie graduated from Iowa High School. She retired after 30 years of...
Lake Charles American Press
Deacon Willie Andrew Guillory
Deacon Willie Andrew Guillory, a retired employee of Beauregard Parish School Board and life-long resident of DeRidder, La., passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the age of 75. Deacon Guillory was born in DeRidder, La., on Nov. 13, 1946 to Andrew and Samantha Guillory. He graduated from George...
This Alexandria Man Became A Horror Movie Icon 25 Years Ago
This week, way back in 1997, a Louisiana native busted onto the big screen in a role that would go on in horror movie history. Now 25 years later, its time to give him the respect he deserves. On October 17th, 1997, Columbia Pictures released the teen-themed slasher movie I...
Lake Charles American Press
Daniel “Dan” Wayne Cupit
Retired Bird Colonel, Daniel Wayne ‘Dan’ Cupit, 82, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. He was born on Oct. 19, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Walker Cupit and Merta Lea Burrow Cupit. When Dan was in the 3rd grade, his family moved to Rosepine, La., where he was a Boy Scout, lead singing in his church, served as President of his senior class at Rosepine High School, and graduated 6th in his class in 1957. As a varsity basketball player for Rosepine High School, He earned the distinction of Outstanding Basketball Player in his district. After graduating from High School, Dan attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. for a short time, before transferring to McNeese State University, where he lettered in Varsity Basketball. Also while attending McNeese, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in Army R.O.T.C. and when he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Mathematics Education in 1962, he was designated as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Dan went on to pursue his goals for higher education by earning his Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision in 1969, and his Certified Plus 30 Hours in Counseling and Guidance in 1972.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
Natchitoches Times
FAUNA needs loving foster, permanent homes for pups like Buckie
Submitted by FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) It’s easy to turn away from things that are disturbing. Change won’t come if we bury our heads in the sand or turn away from the unpleasantness that surrounds us daily but we choose not to see. This is just one call, one story of many received daily – hourly, by the rescue groups in Natchitoches Parish. Rescuing knows no time or day. The phone rings and you hear the plea, “Can you help?” We never know what we will be faced with and what help will be needed. We go, without hesitation.
Lake Charles American Press
Santea “Faye” Richard
Santea “Faye” Richard, 67, of DeQuincy, La. passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Faye worked in banking and finance from where she retired and she enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband Gary and her dogs, Dolly Marie and Suzie, then loved taking cross country trips with her daughters and friend Elaine. Faye was an inspiration to many during her cancer battle. Even though she remained in the shadows while her children were growing up, she really came to life during her battle with cancer and with the help of her friend, crazy Aunt Patty. She was loved and adored by all and will be missed by many adopted family and friends, however she has finally been reunited with the “Love of her Life”. Finally “Together Forever”.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
Lake Charles American Press
10/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Eugene Jagneaux III, 32, 2113 La. 109 South, Vinton — simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. $17,500. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, 2619 Donnelly Road, Westlake — theft less than $1,000;...
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
Lake Charles American Press
Supplemental pay for school employees OK’d
The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to approve supplemental pay for 4,633 employees at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting. This payment is an annual sales tax supplement that will be added to employee paychecks on Oct.31. Before taxes, $6,680 will be given to employees tied to the teacher’s salary schedule. All other CPSB employees will, before taxes, receive $4,675.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
