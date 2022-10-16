Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
Penguins Game 3: DeSmith in Net, Lines & Notes vs. Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are not easing into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Penguins have blazed opponents for 12 goals in two games, allowed just four, and made a laugher against the three-time Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their season-opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe wasted no time in calling out his team’s performance. “For what we’ve been through as an organization, that was unacceptable,” he said. While Keefe later admitted there were some words...
Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4
Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Battle Devils Tonight in New Jersey
The Ducks get right back to work tonight at the midway point of a five-game eastern road trip, taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's a chance to immediately...
theScore
Keefe: Leafs' stars 'couldn't make a difference' in dramatic loss to Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe wanted more from his top players during his side's dramatic 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. "Our best people have not found their rhythm," Keefe told reporters postgame. He added: "The difference between us and Arizona is that we have...
Yardbarker
Flyers Building New Identity From Tortorella’s Coaching Style
What a weekend for Philadelphia sports. The NLCS-bound Phillies, the 6-0 Eagles, and… the undefeated Philadelphia Flyers?. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Flyers have been looked down upon as the ugly stepsister of Philly sports for a few years now. The once feared club characterized by the reputation and success of the Broad Street Bullies of the seventies, along with years amongst the top of the Metropolitan Division and a myriad of playoff appearances from 1994-2012, the Flyers have lost their identity and respect in the league in recent years, especially after hitting rock bottom last season.
How Yankees players spent the long weather delay Monday night to get ready for Game 5
NEW YORK – The door to Aaron Boone's office became a crowded place late Monday night. The Yankees manager hopped on Zoom calls about once every 20 minutes with representatives from the league and the Cleveland Guardians to figure out if Game 5 could be played through a rainy forecast. ...
FanSided
