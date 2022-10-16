Read full article on original website
Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!
After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
Former Alabama Players Shine on Monday Night Football
There have been very few games that didn't involve former Alabama players playing well in the NFL this year. On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Denver Broncos in Los Angeles. The Broncos have former Alabama players on both sides of the ball, with safety Kareem Jackson and...
Hurts and Smith Keep Eagles Undefeated
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts finished the game with 155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had five catches for 44 yards and caught the game-sealing touchdown. The Eagles entered the...
Jalen Hurts Makes A Statement With His Management Team
Jalen Hurts is on fire in 2022. The third-year quarterback is at the helm of the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. He's breaking and setting records as a dual-threat quarterback while proving himself to be a true face of the franchise for the Philadelphia Eagles. On...
Black Friday Football is Here
Starting in the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will be hosting an NFL football game on "Black Friday" which is the day after Thanksgiving. The teams have not been decided yet but the time and date are already announced. The two teams that the NFL selects will play on Nov. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT. No one knows which teams will be playing in this game, but we do know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are out of contention.
JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener
Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
Why Does Gonzaga End the Year with a Non Conference Game?
On the latest episode of The Iso Dan Dickau takes time to open up the mailbag and answer viewer submitted questions about the upcoming Gonzaga basketball season. Find out why the Zags will end the regular season with a game against a non conference opponent and get his take on the players to watch ...
