1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near N Oak Trafficway, NE Vivion Road

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road.

When officers arrived at the area, they discovered a multi-vehicle crash just north of the intersection they were called to.

Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered in one vehicle. Both were then transported to an area hospital.

Police say one of the victims, identified as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second victim is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

KCPD homicide detectives, crime scene personnel and accident investigators are working the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Information leading to an arrest in this incident could result in an award of up to $25,000.

