onscene.tv
Rescue of Tree Trimmer | Spring Valley
10.16.2022 | 10:38 AM | SPRING VALLEY – A male commercial tree trimmer was approx 40 ft up a 60ft palm tree using a chainsaw to start trimming the fronds from the tree. The chainsaw he was using hit the tree and jumped and hit his left hand. The...
Boy stabbed near park in Oceanside
A boy was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed in the Oceanside area, authorities said.
Overturned semi-truck spills manure onto freeway off-ramp
An East County freeway on-ramp was closed Tuesday due to a semi-truck overturning and spilling a trailer full of manure onto the road.
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole
Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
Driver dies in North County freeway crash
A 62-year-old driver was killed in a car crash Saturday after his vehicle overturned and landed on top of a center median divider on Interstate 15, authorities said.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
2 killed in Boulevard-area car crash
Two men were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in collided with another car at an intersection in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.
delmartimes.net
Work will start in April on long-awaited widening of state Route 56
SAN DIEGO — Caltrans and San Diego say they’ll break ground in April on widening the western portion of State Route 56 from four lanes to six lanes, alleviating traffic congestion near some of the region’s largest job centers. The long-awaited $39 million project, first announced in...
Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital
A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
Firefighters Knock Down Rubbish Fire Outside Bank on El Cajon Boulevard
A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman found dead following altercation in North County identified
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman who died following an altercation in the Vista area.
Neighbors concerned about 64-unit apartment complex planned for La Mesa Village
LA MESA, Calif. — A five-story apartment building proposed for Downtown La Mesa is drawing opposition from people who say it wouldn't fit in with the surrounding area. The 64-unit apartment complex would be built on the same property where the historic Randall Lamb building burnt down during the unrest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the controversial local arrest of Amaurie Johnson.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets
Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
countynewscenter.com
County and Tri-City Healthcare Break Ground on New Psychiatric Facility in North County
The County and Tri-City Healthcare celebrated the groundbreaking today of the new Tri-City Psychiatric Health Facility in Oceanside. Located at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus, the new 13,560 square foot, 16-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care to address the region’s need for behavioral health services.
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
NBC San Diego
Coworkers, Friends Remember Mother of 4 Killed in Vista
Coworkers are trying to raise money for a Fallbrook mother of four stabbed and killed in Vista last week. “She was just so nice and hard-working. Her laugh really made you laugh.”. That’s how coworker Megan Harmon described Mayra Mejia Jimenez after working with Jimenez at Main Street Café in...
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
