Oceanside, CA

onscene.tv

Rescue of Tree Trimmer | Spring Valley

10.16.2022 | 10:38 AM | SPRING VALLEY – A male commercial tree trimmer was approx 40 ft up a 60ft palm tree using a chainsaw to start trimming the fronds from the tree. The chainsaw he was using hit the tree and jumped and hit his left hand. The...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole

Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital

A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Neighbors concerned about 64-unit apartment complex planned for La Mesa Village

LA MESA, Calif. — A five-story apartment building proposed for Downtown La Mesa is drawing opposition from people who say it wouldn't fit in with the surrounding area. The 64-unit apartment complex would be built on the same property where the historic Randall Lamb building burnt down during the unrest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the controversial local arrest of Amaurie Johnson.
LA MESA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets

Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Coworkers, Friends Remember Mother of 4 Killed in Vista

Coworkers are trying to raise money for a Fallbrook mother of four stabbed and killed in Vista last week. “She was just so nice and hard-working. Her laugh really made you laugh.”. That’s how coworker Megan Harmon described Mayra Mejia Jimenez after working with Jimenez at Main Street Café in...
VISTA, CA

