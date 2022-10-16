LA MESA, Calif. — A five-story apartment building proposed for Downtown La Mesa is drawing opposition from people who say it wouldn't fit in with the surrounding area. The 64-unit apartment complex would be built on the same property where the historic Randall Lamb building burnt down during the unrest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the controversial local arrest of Amaurie Johnson.

LA MESA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO