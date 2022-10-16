ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Barcelona 'gleaming example' Pique shouldn't be whistled - Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a staunch defence of Gerard Pique after the defender was whistled by supporters during his side's 3-0 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Pique, 35, replaced Jules Kounde in the 78th minute of the LaLiga match at Camp Nou to the sound of jeers from his own fans.

