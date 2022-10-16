ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Harrison Butker makes unbelievable 62-yard field goal with ease before halftime

By John Healy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncucY_0ibYSqSI00

Welcome back, Harrison Butker.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who has been out the last four weeks with a left ankle injury, returned to the gridiron on Sunday and wasted no time in making his impact felt with not only a clutch kick, but a history-making one as well.

With time winding down at the end of the first half and the Chiefs trailing the Buffalo Bills, 10-7, Butker was tasked with making a 62-yard field goal to tie the game.

The veteran booted it right down the middle — with plenty of room to spare — to tie the game before the half.

It marked a Chiefs franchise record and Arrowhead Stadium record for longest field goal made.

It was a significant kick for the Chiefs, as they responded immediately after Josh Allen led the Bills 99 yards down field in 62 seconds to give them a 10-7 lead, connecting with Gabe Davis.

The Bills and Chiefs played one of the most exciting games in recent memory in the playoffs last season, so it seems only natural that they each ended the first half on impressive notes.

