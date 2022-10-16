Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
3 Studs and 3 Duds in Seahawks 19-9 win over Arizona Cardinals
Show of hands, who saw this one coming? The Seattle Seahawks have improved to 3-3 after outlasting the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-9 defensive struggle in Week 6. Given how porous Seattle’s defense has been, and how dominant the Cardinals typically are at Lumen Field, it was easy to predict the game being another shootout for the Seahawks. It couldn’t have been further from reality. The Seahawks defense completely shut down the Cardinals, holding Kyler Murray and Co. to a lone field goal. Seattle sacked the elusive Heisman winner six times and forced two turnovers out of him.
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class
RENTON, Wash. — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for several...
Seahawks finally have 'overall, complete team win' in Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks are now 3-3 on the year and tied for first place in the NFC West. Seattle duked it out with Arizona in Week 6 to come away with a divisional win. For Pete Carroll, it was the first matchup he saw success from both his offense and defense.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks signing former Washington State WR to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks are working out free agent wide receiver Easop Winston today, according to a report by Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus. Winston played his college ball at Washington State, where he posted 137 catches, 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games. Winston (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) has...
Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter
The internet has not been a kind place for the Arizona Cardinals since losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Embarrassing might not be a strong enough word to describe the team's 2-4 start to the season, and a loss that involved just three points from Arizona's offense against one of the worst defenses in the league may have been the final straw for plenty in the Red Sea.
Cardinals' Week 6 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals played 71 offensive snaps on Sunday in their 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Who played?. Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts for the Cardinals, grouped by position. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See...
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III's Emergence Brings Balance to Seahawks Offense
Don't look now, but the Seattle Seahawks currently boast a 3-3 record and find themselves in the thick of not only the NFC West title race, but the overall NFC playoff picture. If you told someone before the season that at this point of the season the Seahawks would still...
'Special' Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most. proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny. And ready, Walker was. On the...
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.
