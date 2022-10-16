ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Studs and 3 Duds in Seahawks 19-9 win over Arizona Cardinals

Show of hands, who saw this one coming? The Seattle Seahawks have improved to 3-3 after outlasting the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-9 defensive struggle in Week 6. Given how porous Seattle’s defense has been, and how dominant the Cardinals typically are at Lumen Field, it was easy to predict the game being another shootout for the Seahawks. It couldn’t have been further from reality. The Seahawks defense completely shut down the Cardinals, holding Kyler Murray and Co. to a lone field goal. Seattle sacked the elusive Heisman winner six times and forced two turnovers out of him.
Detroit Sports Nation

Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
FanSided

Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better

Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter

The internet has not been a kind place for the Arizona Cardinals since losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Embarrassing might not be a strong enough word to describe the team's 2-4 start to the season, and a loss that involved just three points from Arizona's offense against one of the worst defenses in the league may have been the final straw for plenty in the Red Sea.
Yardbarker

'Special' Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most. proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny. And ready, Walker was. On the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.
