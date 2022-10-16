After months of speculation and repeated delays, the Royal Opera House today named Jakub Hrusa as its next music director. He will succeed Antonio Pappano in 2025. Hrusa, 41, conducted Glyndebourne on Tour from 2010 to 2015. The following year he became music director at Bamberg in Bavaria; he is contracted there until 2026. Recently, Hrusa also succeeded Pappano at the Santa Cecilia Orchestra in Rome, and he cherishes the position as principal guest conductor of his national orchestra, the Czech Philharmonic.

