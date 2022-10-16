Read full article on original website
Valery Gergiev conducts 2 operas and Verdi’s Requiem on same day
Such is the shortage of qualified conductors at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, it appears that the music director has taken over most of the vacant slots. The highlighted schedule shows him conducting three times in a day this past Sunday.
Two British singers join Vienna Opera studio
Such is the enfeebled state of opera training in post-Brexit Britain that many young talents seek pre-professional training back in the European Union. Two singers are among a dozen who have been selected from 700 applicants for the Vienna State Opera’s finishing school. Here’s the full list:. •...
Much-recorded US pianist dies in Germany
The widely admired American pianist Michael Ponti died yesterday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the age of 84. Raised in Washington DC but active mostly in Europe. Ponti made more tha 80 recordings for commercial release. They included the major works of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov, as well as obscurities by Alkan, Moscheles...
Iranian soloist won’t leave home ‘due to the unpleasant situation’
The Persian vocalist Homayoun Shajarian has cancelled sold-out concerts in Gothenburg and Stockholm on November 2, 4 and 5th. Having expressed support for the women’s protest movement, he was placed under restrictions on his return home from Australia. Although these contraints have been lifted he now says he cannot...
Noted quartet leader dies at 56
We have been notified of the sad death of the Canadian violinist Geoff Nuttall of pancreatic cancer. He was 56. Geoff was founding leader of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, Director of Chamber Music at Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, SC, and a Stanford University faculty member since 1998. He was deeply respected, admired, and an inspirational presence in chamber music.
How Covent Garden checked in a new music director
After months of speculation and repeated delays, the Royal Opera House today named Jakub Hrusa as its next music director. He will succeed Antonio Pappano in 2025. Hrusa, 41, conducted Glyndebourne on Tour from 2010 to 2015. The following year he became music director at Bamberg in Bavaria; he is contracted there until 2026. Recently, Hrusa also succeeded Pappano at the Santa Cecilia Orchestra in Rome, and he cherishes the position as principal guest conductor of his national orchestra, the Czech Philharmonic.
Alastair Macaulay: Insincerity rules at Royal Opera House
The former chief dance critic of the New York Times, reviewing here for Slippedisc.com, finds little to admire in Covent Garden’s new ballet, based on Henry Mikolai Gorecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. Nothing about Light of Passage, Crystal Pite’s new three-part creation for the Royal Ballet at Covent...
Death of a Covent Garden leader, 91
The private funeral has taken place in Shrewsbury of the violinist John Ludlow, co-leader in the 1960s of the Royal Opera House Orchestra Covent Garden and later of the London Mozart Players. He was also professor at the Royal College of Music for three decades. But his greatest pride was...
An orchestra goes through 9 CEOs in 12 years
Some very dark rumblings re emerging from the Queensland Symphony in Australia, where musicians are challenging the high turnover of their executive leadership. Nine CEOs in little over a decade seems pretty high churn, but that’s what the musicians claim. After a number of confrontations with the musicians, four...
New study of Auschwitz women’s orchestra
Weidenfeld & Nicolson have commissioned Anne Aebba to write a hstory of the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra. The blurb reads: ‘In 1943 a women’s orchestra was formed at one of the most brutal death camps ever created, on the order of German SS officers. Some forty-seven or so young girls played in this hotch-potch band of hurriedly assembled instruments. For almost all of them it saved their lives.
Bayle’s out of Paris
The former director of the Philharmonie de Paris Laurent Bayle has been named president of the Lyon Biennale. Bayle, 71, ran the orchestra and its award-winning arts complex from 2001 until last year. Bayle is Lyonnais, born and bred.
