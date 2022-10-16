Read full article on original website
Related
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews
ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany
BERLIN (AP) — King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a state visit to Germany that was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the monarch and the German president open the annual Frankfurt Book Fair. Felipe was received with military honors by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday at the German head of state’s Bellevue palace in Berlin. “Finally we’re here - we’re very happy about that,” Felipe said. He said Germany and Spain are “united by the principles of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.” The king also is due to hold a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; visit the German parliament, Berlin city hall and the capital’s Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of Germany’s post-Cold War reunification; and attend a German-Spanish forum that will address issues such as the transition to a greener future and digitization.
Fossil fuel protesters charged after tomato soup thrown on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London gallery
Two anti-fossil fuel protesters who were filmed throwing tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in a London gallery Friday have been charged with criminal damage offenses.
Slipped Disc
Two British singers join Vienna Opera studio
Such is the enfeebled state of opera training in post-Brexit Britain that many young talents seek pre-professional training back in the European Union. Two singers are among a dozen who have been selected from 700 applicants for the Vienna State Opera’s finishing school. Here’s the full list:. •...
Slipped Disc
Valery Gergiev conducts 2 operas and Verdi’s Requiem on same day
Such is the shortage of qualified conductors at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, it appears that the music director has taken over most of the vacant slots. The highlighted schedule shows him conducting three times in a day this past Sunday.
In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for. “I wrapped him in a blanket and put him in the back,” Far recalled on Saturday, as she gently coaxed an older woman she looks after to drink her breakfast hot chocolate. Chronic fuel shortages in France sparked by strikes and panic buying are fraying nerves and testing both the resilience and ingenuity of millions of French workers who depend on their vehicles to do their jobs.
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
mailplus.co.uk
Fury as Netflix refuses to back down in Crown storm
NETFLIX last night refused to add a disclaimer to The Crown amid a furious row over ‘malicious’ storylines. The hit show is to depict King Charles as a disloyal schemer who plotted against his own mother in a new series to be aired next month - nine weeks after the Queen’s death.
France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris
PARIS — (AP) — The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government said Wednesday. A 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the...
Slipped Disc
Much-recorded US pianist dies in Germany
The widely admired American pianist Michael Ponti died yesterday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the age of 84. Raised in Washington DC but active mostly in Europe. Ponti made more tha 80 recordings for commercial release. They included the major works of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov, as well as obscurities by Alkan, Moscheles...
NME
Berlin’s iconic Berghain club rumoured to be closing down
Berlin’s Berghain nightclub is rumoured to be permanently closing by the end of this year. The legendary establishment, which was founded in 2004, is one of the most famous clubs globally and has been called the “world capital of techno”. It currently employs 250 people and has dozens of residents, per Mixmag.
Thrillist
Sink Into Crypts and Underground Tombs in Italy
Descending into catacombs is always a bit creepy. It is a graveyard after all. Even the beautiful setting of Sicily—with all the stone buildings in Syracuse lining the sea—can’t detract from the eeriness of going underground. But when in Italy, one simply must admire all the ruins, the touchable history, and the dead who made it all happen. Which is how I found myself in the Catacombs of San Giovanni, a 6th century burial ground that’s home to over 10,000 graves.
Slipped Disc
An orchestra goes through 9 CEOs in 12 years
Some very dark rumblings re emerging from the Queensland Symphony in Australia, where musicians are challenging the high turnover of their executive leadership. Nine CEOs in little over a decade seems pretty high churn, but that’s what the musicians claim. After a number of confrontations with the musicians, four...
Slipped Disc
Why Gustavo Dudamel never takes a bow
When Dudamel is done, the audience leaps to its feet with the kind of reaction you’d expect to see at a Taylor Swift concert. Dudamel doesn’t take a bow—he never bows. Instead, he motions for the orchestra to stand up and share in the acclaim. He gives a big hug to Anne-Sophie Mutter, the virtuoso violinist and tonight’s featured soloist, and another to John Williams as the 90-year-old composer of the scores for Star Wars, Jaws and many other classic movies navigates his way toward center stage. Williams and Mutter keep waving in Dudamel to join them there, but he refuses to make it a trio. Instead, he stays on the sidelines, turning toward them in profile, just one more adoring face in the crowd.
I’m not stoned, I’m just writing an opera! Colm Tóibín on how he got diva fever
When I went to live in Barcelona at the age of 20 in 1975, I thought I would get to see loads of opera. The first ticket I bought was for Puccini’s La Bohème at the Liceu, starring Montserrat Caballé as Mimi. When I found my seat, however, I discovered that I had no view at all of the stage. Standing up would not help, because there was not even enough headroom to stand.
Slipped Disc
Death of a La Scala star, 73
Romanian media have reported the death on Friday of Marianna Nicolesco, a luminous soprano who enjoyed her greatest nights at La Scala, Milan. Ranging from baroque to contemporary opera, she was a stunning Euridice in Rossi’s Orfeo and she played a leading role in the world premiere of Luciano Berio’s La vera storia, in 1982.
Comments / 0