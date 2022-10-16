Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois
Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Indiana
There are many options if you want to experience the state of Indiana on the seat of a bike. You can ride along your choice of over 150 trails in this state. Whether you want to see a beautiful park full of foliage, acres of spacious farmland, or lake shores adjacent to rolling sand dunes, you can see it in the Hoosier State.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won't pardon marijuana convictions
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won't issue blanket pardons for those with state-level charges of possession of marijuana, despite President Joe Biden's request for governors to do so. Biden had announced earlier this month that he is pardoning people with such federal convictions, a move that could help more than...
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
What do Hoosiers need to know about Indiana’s taxation of student loan forgiveness?
Indiana taxes student loan forgiveness. This will include Biden’s recent one-time cancellation of student loan debt for eligible borrowers.
